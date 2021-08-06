Defense says Latanowich did not intend to kill Yarmouth officer

“It is not going to be in dispute that the gunshot that killed Officer Gannon was fired from a gun being possessed by my client, Thomas Latanowich,” defense attorney Joseph Krowski Jr. told jurors. “What is going to be the lion’s share of the dispute is going to be the how and the why.”

Friday marked the opening statements in the Barnstable Superior Court murder trial of the 32-year-old Latanowich, whose lawyer said his intention was only to defend himself from an assailant — not to kill an officer. A police dog named Nero was wounded in the shooting.

Thomas M. Latanowich did not know Sean Gannon was a Yarmouth police officer when he shot him to death in 2018, his defense attorney said Friday in court, arguing that Latanowich was in fear of being killed by a person who had shot up his car days earlier.

Advertisement

However, Cape and Islands First Assistant District Attorney Michael Trudeau told jurors that police loudly identified themselves when they went into the home. Latanowich has pleaded not guilty to a total of eight charges including first-degree murder, mistreating a police dog and a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Prior to them entering the house, announcements were made with words to the effect, ‘Yarmouth Police Department. We have a warrant for your arrest. Come out and surrender yourself or we will bring the dog in and he may bite you,’ “ Trudeau told jurors.

But Krowksi argued police officers from Yarmouth and Barnstable were responsible for Gannon’s death, not Latanowich. His client had not planned in advance to shoot a police officer and ultimately peacefully surrendered when it was clear to him it was police — not an assassin — in the house with him.

The officers also allowed a roofer to continue to use his nail gun and compressor on a house 25 feet away creating “chaos and confusion” for Latantowich and for the officers.

Advertisement

“There is so much chaos in conjunction with a compressor and the nail gun going off, any reasonable person in Mr. Latanowich’s position would not have known it was police and would have believed his life was in legitimate danger,’' Krowski said.

Krowski said officers standing outside the house did not realize Gannon had been shot, and assumed the sound of the gunshot was just the roofer triggering his nail gun.

After the shooting, Krowksi said four officers from Yarmouth, Barnstable and State Police trooper never provided written reports about their actions and only spoke with investigators several days later in the presence of town and union attorneys, Krowski said.

“That smacks of one thing: a cover up,’' Krowksi said.

Latanowich had multiple arrests for drug dealing, violent attacks on women he was dating and had spent varying amounts of time behind bars, becoming increasingly convinced the justice system was biased against him, the Globe has reported.

The fatal encounter began when Yarmouth police learned a probation violation warrant had been issued for Latanowich’s arrest, Trudeu told jurors. The officers went to the Blueberry Lane home in Marstons Mills after learning that Latanowich might be inside, Trudeau told jurors.

Trudeau said police searched the first floor and the basement without finding anyone. In a first floor bedroom they discovered a hatch to the attic. Gannon and Nero were twice sent into the attic, and it was on the second search that the sergeant was shot when he pulled away a piece of insulation behind which Latanowich was hiding.

Advertisement

“As soon as that insulation was pulled down, they heard a pop and observed Officer Gannon fall down,” Trudeau said. “At that point, they realized he had been shot and they pulled him down the attic access area.”

Gannon, a husband and eight year veteran who was a frequent visitor to Yarmouth’s schools,was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Trudeau told jurors he will ask them to convict Latanowich for first degree murder based on the legal theory of deliberate premeditation.

Nero, the K-9, later recovered from the gunshot wounds.

The trial is ongoing before Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.