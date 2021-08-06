Dorchester woman killed in Braintree scooter crash

A Dorchester woman was killed Thursday night while riding on a scooter that was involved in a crash with a car in Braintree, police said.

Akashia Sade Cyprian, 27, had been riding as a passenger on the back of the scooter when it was in a collision with a Toyota Camry at 262 Forbes Rd., Braintree police said. She was declared dead on the scene.

Police came to the scene at around 6:25 p.m. after they got several 911 calls, including one from the driver of the Camry, who said his vehicle had collided with a motorcycle, the statement said.