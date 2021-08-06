Dorchester woman killed in Braintree scooter crash

A Dorchester woman was killed Thursday night while riding on a scooter that was involved in a crash with a car in Braintree, police said.
Akashia Sade Cyprian, 27, had been riding as a passenger on the back of the scooter when it was in a collision with a Toyota Camry at 262 Forbes Rd., Braintree police said. She was declared dead on the scene.
Police came to the scene at around 6:25 p.m. after they got several 911 calls, including one from the driver of the Camry, who said his vehicle had collided with a motorcycle, the statement said.
Officers found a Suzuki motor scooter lying in the roadwhen they arrived, and its driver on the side of the road with serious leg injuries, the statement said.
The driver of the Camry was ”out of the car and distraught,” police said. Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital. They were not identified by police.
The crash is under investigation.