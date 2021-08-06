Friday weather kicks off a lovely New England summer weekend

The last day of what has been a rainy workweek is undergoing a makeover and Friday will be a “typical warm August day with highs in the mid to upper 80s, low 80s along the coast as seabreezes develop,’' forecasters wrote Friday. It will be “moderately humid.”

Friday will be a beautiful summer day across Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

The warm and mostly dry conditions on Friday will persist through the weekend, although spot showers and an occasional thunderstorm are possible on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Mainly dry weather expected, but can`t rule out a few showers or an isolated t-storm developing in the afternoon, especially in northern and western Massachusetts,” forecasters wrote. “By no means a washout.”

Temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s for several straight days next week.

“Very warm with highs 90+ possible each day, potentially leading to a 3+ day heat wave Wed/Thu/Fri,” forecasters wrote. ”Would be the first since the last 3 days of June!”

