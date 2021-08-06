Friday weather kicks off a lovely New England summer weekend

Friday will be a beautiful summer day across Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.
The last day of what has been a rainy workweek is undergoing a makeover and Friday will be a “typical warm August day with highs in the mid to upper 80s, low 80s along the coast as seabreezes develop,’' forecasters wrote Friday. It will be “moderately humid.”
[6:30 am] Good Morning, we hope you are ready for a beautiful summer Friday! Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 80s for most, upper 70s and low 80s along the coast with brilliant sunshine! #mawx #riwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/CTRdxvZZlf— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 6, 2021
The warm and mostly dry conditions on Friday will persist through the weekend, although spot showers and an occasional thunderstorm are possible on both Saturday and Sunday.
“Mainly dry weather expected, but can`t rule out a few showers or an isolated t-storm developing in the afternoon, especially in northern and western Massachusetts,” forecasters wrote. “By no means a washout.”
Temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s for several straight days next week.
After morning fog burns off, a stretch of more typical August weather is in store for the region, with highs this afternoon in the 80s & continuing this weekend into next week. If fact, 70% chance of warmer than normal conditions at least the next 7-10 days. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/Wsjij7PP2T— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 6, 2021
“Very warm with highs 90+ possible each day, potentially leading to a 3+ day heat wave Wed/Thu/Fri,” forecasters wrote. ”Would be the first since the last 3 days of June!”
