Get ready for a September St. Patrick’s Day in Providence

ICYMI : Rhode Island was up to 155,527 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 210 new cases. The daily test-positive rate was 2.9 percent. The state announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,743. There were 39 people in the hospital, and 661,731 residents were fully vaccinated.

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’ll definitely start following soccer if Messi comes to Pawtucket. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter. If you would like to get the newsletter as a convenient e-mail Monday through Friday, just sign up here .

Advertisement

Leading off

Here’s some good news on a Friday: Green beer and corned beef and cabbage are coming back to Smith Street in Providence.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade two years in a row, the city is moving forward with plans to hold a makeup parade on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Former Fire Chief Michael Dillon will be the parade’s grand marshal, with Citizens’ executive and state Board of Education Chairwoman Barbara Cottam serving as deputy grand marshal. Providence College professor Dr. Paul O’Malley is the parade’s community honoree.

Dillon, Cottam, and O’Malley were supposed to be honored during the 2020 parade, but the event was among the first major celebrations that were postponed because of the pandemic.

The September parade will also honor first-responders and frontline workers who have helped Providence confront the pandemic.

City officials will undoubtedly be monitoring the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Rhode Island because of the Delta variant. Providence was up to 93 cases per 100,000 residents during the last week of July, its highest rate since early May.

Advertisement

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Providence Police arrested Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence on Thursday night in connection to an incident earlier this week where a woman was dragged out of her car and beaten by a group of ATV and dirt bike riders in Smith Hill. Read more.

⚓ Some Rhode Island towns have given their residents beach parking priority, and it doesn’t sound like they’ll be changing the rules after the pandemic passes. Read more.

⚓ The city of Pawtucket has spent more than the equivalent of a police officer’s salary on an unsuccessful fight against a veteran detective who sought injured-on-duty leave to recover from post-traumatic stress disorder. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island currently has “high” COVID-19 transmission statewide, and some officials are asking for an indoor mask mandate. Read more.

⚓ The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island on Thursday announced that it has filed a First Amendment lawsuit against Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt for banning some of her critics from her Facebook page. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent another round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Elizabeth Ann Bessette (91), Ron Falcone (58), Bill Bartholomew, Jocelyn Beauchesne (51), Edward Fonseca (92), Henry Dawson, Bill Felkner, Kasther Bragatto, Bobby Marchand (75), Chris LeClair (52), Stephanie Chafee, Alison M. Cook, Louis Gitlin, John Howard (70), Alexander Balsley (35), and Jerricka Hill (35).

More on BostonGlobe.com

⚓ Health: Moderna said Thursday that people will probably need a booster shot of its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine before winter to ensure continued protection against worrisome viral variants, including Delta, but some vaccine experts are unconvinced. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Business: As a growing number of businesses demand proof of vaccination from customers or employees, a card that shows you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 may soon be as vital as a driver’s license. Now there’s a digital certificate that you can get. Read more.

⚓ Travel: Here’s what it’s like to take a cruise during the pandemic. Read more.

⚓ Sports: It sounds like quarterback Mac Jones is off to a pretty good start in training camp for the Patriots. Read more.

What’s on tap today

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The North Providence Little League all-star team plays Vermont in its first game of the New England regional tournament in Bristol, Conn., on Sunday at 1 p.m.

⚓ Providence’s COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force meets at noon. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is holding its electric bike raffle drawing at 11 a.m. at Cricket Field in Johnston.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.