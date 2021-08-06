Great white shark captured on video swimming off Scituate

The video, which was taken at around 1 p.m., shows the shark swimming around a boat before heading towards shore.

A 6-foot great white shark was captured on video swimming off Scituate Friday afternoon.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy issued an alert on its Sharktivity app and reported that the shark was swimming a quarter-mile offshore.

Alerts are issued when a white shark sighting is confirmed close to a public beach. According to Scituate town administrator Jim Boudreau, Peggotty Beach and Humarock Beach were closed for approximately two hours after the shark sighting but have now reopened.

