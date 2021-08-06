A hockey referee collapsed at a Wellesley rink. A group of players, including an EMT-in-training, took action

“You never get hurt and lay on the ice facedown unless like you’re unconscious,” Denney said in a phone interview on Friday. “Ice is super cold, so you never put your face on the ice. So that was weird.”

At first, it wasn’t clear what happened; he thought maybe the referee got hit by a player. But with the man not moving, facedown on freezing ice, Denney knew it was serious.

Miles Denney, 25, had control of the puck during his weekly Tuesday night hockey game in Wellesley when he noticed the referee was lying facedown on the ice.

Amid confusion and uncertainty about what went wrong, a group of the players, who play weekly games at the Boston Sports Institute in an adult hockey league, sprung into action to help. They turned the referee over and began checking for a pulse. Denney noticed the man’s leg was twitching, and his breathing seemed restricted. Players started taking their jerseys off and putting them under the referee’s neck to keep him comfortable.

A member of the opposite team skated to the bench of Denney’s teammates and asked if anyone knew CPR. Sitting there was Tom Parker, 24, who is nearing the end of a seven-week course to become an emergency medical technician.

Advertisement

By the time Parker approached the referee, he didn’t have a pulse, and he was starting to turn blue, Parker said in a phone interview on Friday.

A “team effort” began, Parker said. One of the players brought over the facility’s defibrillator and medical kit, another used a pair of scissors to cut the referee’s shirt open, and Parker began administering chest compressions.

“He was breathing earlier in the moment but at that point he was not breathing at all,” Denney said. “He was turning very purple. Things were very bleak. I thought we weren’t going fast enough, and so I thought for whatever reason we had already missed our window. I was just really freaked out.”

Advertisement

After Parker administered the defibrillator and continued with the chest compressions, the referee began coughing, Denney said. His breathing hadn’t returned to normal, but he was breathing.

After that, first responders arrived to help.

“At that point he was breathing, he was starting to return to consciousness,” Parker said. “I’d say within about five or 10 minutes of the paramedics showing up, he was able to start talking. They wheeled him out and took him to the hospital.”

It is not clear what kind of medical emergency the referee suffered.

The realization of what had just happened didn’t fully hit until minutes later, Parker said.

“After he left on the stretcher, we just played pick-up hockey for about 15, 20 minutes,” Parker said. “That was very therapeutic because I wouldn’t say I was in shock, but I think the full ‘this guy was very close to death 15 minutes ago’ started to hit me. It didn’t feel like it really happened. It felt like it was just a dream.”

The referee appears to be okay, Parker said. He last heard an update on Wednesday, the day after the incident, when the man was in the hospital undergoing tests but was expected to be released soon.

For Parker, who takes the final exam to officially become an EMT next Wednesday, the moment was an intersection of two of his passions: medicine and hockey. It signaled that he was on the right career path, he said.

Advertisement

“I’ve been playing hockey for 17 years, I want to go into medicine, I want to be a doctor. Hockey and medicine are the two pillars of who I am. I wouldn’t say it was fate but I think it was very cosmic that the two of them kind of intertwined and that was my first introduction to actually saving a life.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.