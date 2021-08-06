In the land of the sand castle, he is the king

“He has great ideas,” Sue McGrew, a fellow sand artist from Tacoma, Washington, told me as I watched Waterman prepare for this weekend’s Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival.

Abe Waterman is a world-class sculptor. A well-decorated master sculptor whose medium is the sand of beaches from around the world where he fashions stunning, ephemeral artwork that is eventually washed out to sea after he has collected yet another award.

REVERE — The smiling man in the teal shirt, khaki pants, and bare feet wields a small shovel as he has now for years — much as an acclaimed artist wields a paintbrush, or a skilled violinist plays a Stradivarius.

Advertisement

“His pieces are always clean and refined,” McGrew, 35, said from behind sand-speckled sunglasses. “He makes these amazing figures and he also can make these emotional pieces that grab the attention of the person watching. He’s a rock star. He’s just great at what he does.”

Using his hand to sculpt, Abe Waterman a master sand castle sculptor, goes to work in the sand on Revere Beach. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

What Abe Waterman does with the fine white sandy remains of cut granite is nothing less than spectacular.

Fresh from his first-place finish at Hampton Beach, N.H., in June worth $6,000, he has the resume to prove it.

If you’re thinking a kid’s castle with uneven turrets, or some rudimentary low-tide turtle designed by bathing-suited teenagers at the edge of the high-tide mark, think again.

A nice walk along the promenade to view the artwork at the International Sand Sculpting Festival presented by the Revere Beach Partnership. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

These men and women — artists all — are playing in a different league, a league where their work and their copper-toned collegiality is now on summertime display here.

“This is a family that has grown up all over the world,” said Dan Belcher, a 53-year-old sand sculptor from St. Louis, Mo. “The first time I saw a professional sand sculptor in Florida, I was going to college, and it just fascinated me. From that moment, I said, ‘I want to do that.’”

Advertisement

So he did.

Abe Waterman, 40, has a story like that, too.

He grew up in Prince Edward Island, Canada, the middle boy of three sons born to a mother who worked as a tax accountant and a father, who, he said “still does civi-culture in the woods.”

“I basically grew up in the woods, climbing trees with my brothers,” he told me on the sand here the other day. “I took a one-year philosophy course at King’s College in Nova Scotia. I was never a big fan of high school and I was hoping university would be drastically different. But it was still school.

“I always liked to teach myself things. I enjoyed it, but I didn’t want to go to school anymore.”

So he didn’t.

Instead, he went to work for his dad, planting trees. He traveled through Europe. He had a gift for painting and drawing — something that was more a hobby than a profession.

“Every kid is an incredible artist and then around age 10 or 12 they start to become self-critical and they just stop producing art. I was one of the lucky ones who kept at it.

“My family was always encouraging me to be drawing and expressing myself through artwork, And then it got to the point where in grade school a few of us were singled out as the ones who were good at art. That’s also when everyone else who was good at art in a different way started to become self-critical. And stop pursuing that avenue. I just carried on with it.”

Advertisement

He sculpted snow for wintertime shows in Ottawa. He and his brother entered a competition on Prince Edward Island. They won the second-place prize. And got bitten by the sculpturing bug, crafting an icy dragon.

“I thought a dragon would be a really cool idea,” he told me. “But then I realized that that’s like what everyone does. I thought I was being really original or something. But that was not the case at all.”

But over time, he left cliché behind.

And found his own artistic voice.

As Waterman toiled on the beach here, a small group of spectators stood at a respectable distance as he scooped sand from the bucket of a front-end loader — the raw material for his latest inspiration.

For this year’s event — free and open to the public — sand artists are celebrating the 125th anniversary of Revere Beach.

And this week’s rains did not dampen their spirits. “The sand is compacted with water so a little bit of rain is OK,” McGrew explained. “And a lot of the sculptures are too big for a tent, anyway.”

The passing storm did little to deter masters like Waterman.

As he pointed to his still-emerging sculpture, Waterman said: “This is going to be a T train coming through here because it’s been a big factor in Revere Beach in bringing people here for years.”

He plans to be finished by Saturday and is counting his sandy blessings because COVID has rearranged his work world.

Advertisement

“There is no judging,” he said. “This year, it’s totally different. The Revere Beach partnership did really well just to get the event here considering the obstacles they faced. I’m really thankful that they were able to get it together and invite us here because there are a lot of sand sculptors who have been out of work for the last year.”

And then it was time to get back to work.

There was sand to pack and pound into wooden forms. There was imagined art work to breathe life into.

Like all sand sculptors, he knows that as time goes by, the merciless sun will dry out his creation and a late-summer wind will blow it away, across the beach and into the sea.

As we spoke, airplanes were making their careful, final descents into Logan International Airport. A retiree was putting golf balls across the rippled, low-tide sand. The weekday traffic on the beachside boulevard moved at a crawl.

An overall view of the Revere Beach. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

And on Revere Beach, sun-tanned artists were at work with their hands and sharp-metal sculpting tools, fashioning a kind of magic that rides on the salty air above America’s first public beach.

Abe Waterman was crafting what he called post cards from Revere Beach, scenes from different eras, images of people in period attire to represent the beach’s longevity.

“It’s a bit of a spectator sport,” he told me. “We interact with the audience quite a bit. I always enjoy it when you get somebody who’s very interested and you get kids who come up and want to know how you do it.

Advertisement

“You can see that they want to go and try it, too. I always enjoy that. I give them as much information as I can without trying to overload them at the same time. I always tell them: ‘You get out there and practice. You can do it.’”

He would know. How?

Because that’s exactly how he found his way to Revere Beach this week.

“I’ve learned a lot,” he said. “And improved quickly. And the improvement takes that much more effort now at this point. I’m always trying to improve. I look at other carvers and what they’re doing.

“And they always blow my mind.”

And then the artist went back to work on his pale granular canvas by the seashore.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.