Mattapoisett police chief retires after drunk-driving arrest

Board members believe approving the terms of her retirement serves the best interests of the town, the statement said. Financial terms of the deal weren’t specified in the statement.

In a statement Thursday, town officials said they have “accepted and approved terms of early retirement with Chief Lyons,” even as the the Board of Selectmen continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding her arrest.

Mattapoisett police Chief Mary R. Lyons, who was arrested July 17 for allegedly driving drunk in Bourne, has retired from the force, town officials confirmed this week.

“The Board would like to thank Chief Lyons for her 36 years of service to the Town of Mattapoisett,” the statement said, adding that the Police Department will remain under the interim command of Captain Jason King while the board mulls how best to fill the chief vacancy.

“The Board affirms its continued support to the talented and dedicated men and women of our Police Department as they continue to provide the needed services of their department to the citizens at large,” the statement said.

Neither Lyons nor her lawyer in the pending case immediately returned e-mails seeking comment Friday afternoon.

Lyons was arrested in Bourne on the night of July 17, after a state trooper noticed a 2014 Lexus GX460 traveling erratically on Route 28 north just before 11 p.m. and pulled the luxury car over, according to State Police.

The trooper approached the Lexus and administered a field sobriety to Lyons, who was driving, and determined she was intoxicated, State Police have said previously.

Lyons, 61, was arraigned July 19 in Falmouth District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf on charges including drunk driving, legal filings show. She was released on personal recognizance.

Her next hearing in that case is scheduled for Aug. 31, records show.

Globe Correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.