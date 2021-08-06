fb-pixel Skip to main content

Motorcyclist dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-95 inNewton

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 6, 2021, 39 minutes ago

A motorcyclist died after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 north in Newton late Friday night, State Police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital , where they were pronounced dead, according to a series of tweets from State Police.

State Police and Newton Police responded to the scene of the crash, which happened around 10:30 p.m., according to State Police.

The two left lanes on Interstate 95 were closed following the crash, State Police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

