New England news in brief

A 27-year-old Roxbury man pleaded guilty Friday in a New Hampshire court to trying to steal $50,000 from two elderly residents as part of a so-called grandparent scheme, officials said. Starlyn Javier Lara Pimental was charged in Cheshire County Superior Court to one class A felony count of theft by deception, as a principal or accomplice, and one class A felony count of attempted theft by deception, according to a statement from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office. A sentencing date is not yet set. Pimentel was arrested by Keene, N.H., police on Nov. 4 as he was attempting to pick up $32,000 in cash from a victim whom Pimental’s co-conspirator had called the day before claiming that the victim’s grandchild was in a car crash that killed another person, according to the statement. The co-conspirator instructed the victim to pay the money as compensation for the crash, Formella’s office said. Investigators later learned that on Oct. 29, Pimental took $18,000 in cash from an elderly Nashua, N.H., resident who was told the money was bail for a grandchild who had been arrested following a crash, according to the statement.

Concord, N.H.

Car, remains in river may be decades old

New Hampshire authorities have found a submerged vehicle and human remains in the Connecticut River that may solve a missing person case more than 40 years old, officials said Friday. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials, using specialized technology, recently located a vehicle that may belong to Alberta Leeman, of Gorham, N.H., who went missing in 1978, State Police said in a statement. The vehicle was found south of the Lunenberg/Lancaster covered bridge and had apparently been in the river for decades, according to the statement. Human remains were located in the area of the vehicle, State Police said Friday evening. The dive team from Fish and Game is searching the area around the vehicle, and State Police from New Hampshire and Vermont are investigating how the vehicle wound up in the river, the statement said. There appears to be no danger to the public. The New Hampshire attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the case Friday evening. Anyone with information about Leeman’s disappearance is asked to contact State Police Detective Sergeant Matthew Koehler at 603-223-8890 or matthew.koehler@dos.nh.gov.

FALMOUTH

Four escape burning boat

Two adults and two children escaped unharmed after a boat caught fire Friday afternoon, officials said. The Coast Guard and local officials responded to Megansett Harbor around 2:20 p.m., said Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick, a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard in Boston. The town’s fire department helped to extinguish the fire, she said. All onboard safely escaped, police wrote on Facebook. No further information was available.

ROCKLAND

5 charged in online sex sting

Five Massachusetts men were arraigned Friday on human trafficking charges after they allegedly arranged to meet at a Rockland hotel with an undercover police officer who posed as a sex worker as part of an online sting operation, officials said. Brian Dick, 49 of Abington; James Bi, 35, of Wakefield; Brendan Garafalo, 26, of Lakeville; Viet Hung Nguyen, 46, of Brockton; and Eric VanRiper, 38, of Pembroke appeared in Hingham District Court, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office. Each pleaded not guilty to a single charge of trafficking a person for sexual servitude and was released on personal recognizance, according to the statement. Investigators from state and local police and other law enforcement agencies launched the sting Thursday night by posting an advertisement online for commercial sex work as part of an effort “to reduce the demand of commercial sexual exploitation occurring in Plymouth County,” prosecutors said in a statement. Between 8 p.m. and midnight Thursday, Dick, Bi, Garafalo, Nguyen, and VanRiper each separately called a phone number included in the ad and arranged to meet and exchange sex for money, according to the district attorney’s office. The men were told to go to a specific room at a Rockland hotel, where they were arrested.

MYSTIC, CONN.

Whale dies at aquarium

One of five beluga whales acquired from an aquarium in Canada after a legal fight with animal rights activists has died at its new home in Connecticut. Officials at Mystic Aquarium, which specializes in beluga research, said in a Facebook post that the male whale had arrived in May with a preexisting medical condition. It died Friday, despite “round-the-clock medical treatment, testing, and 24-hour monitoring,” the aquarium said in a statement. (AP)