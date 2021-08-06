fb-pixel Skip to main content

One person dead in Mass. Pike crash in Brighton

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated August 6, 2021, 28 minutes ago

One person died after being ejected from their car in a serious crash on the Mass. Pike in Brighton Friday evening, State Police said.

The crash happened on Interstate 90 west around 7:30 p.m. near the Cambridge Street overpass , State Police said in a series of tweets.

Two lanes were closed near the crash scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No further information was availble.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

