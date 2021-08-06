Pawtucket woman sentenced in murder of her ex-boyfriend’s mother, caught after posting social media photos bragging about it

Shaylyn Moran, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder, carrying a pistol without a license, and conspiracy. Superior Court Justice Kristin E. Rodgers sentenced Moran to life in prison for murder, plus two additional 10-year consecutive sentences.

PROVIDENCE — A Pawtucket woman who got engaged to a man just before he allegedly killed her ex-boyfriend’s mother has been sentenced to life in prison.

Though Moran wasn’t the shooter, she was charged by Pawtucket police for her role in the murder of Cheryl Smith on New Year’s Day on 2020, according to the attorney general’s office. Jack Doherty, 25, of Albany, N.Y., who was Moran’s fiance for a few hours, remains held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions while his murder trial is pending.

Jack Doherty, 23, (left) of Albany, NY will be charged with first degree murder and conspiracy, and Shaylyn Moran, 18, of Pawtucket, RI will be charged with first degree murder and conspiracy.

Moran had met her new boyfriend online, and over months of correspondence, talked to him about wanting to kill her ex-boyfriend, according to police and prosecutors.

So, when Doherty left his home in New York to come meet Moran for the first time on New Year’s Eve 2019, he brought a pistol with him, one that police at first believed he’d made from a 3D-printer, according to police and prosecutors.

They got engaged that night at a New Year’s Eve party, stayed at the Hampton Inn just off Route 95, and the next day, Doherty went to the ex-boyfriend’s house to shoot whoever opened the door.

That was 54-year-old Smith, a teacher’s assistant at the local YMCA and a real estate agent. Police say Doherty fired four shots and then took off.

Smith’s son told police that he thought Moran was behind the slaying, and Doherty’s Facebook page also gave it away. The last photo he posted — just before police arrested him and Moran at the motel — was a photo of the couple in the hotel bed.

In the photo, Moran’s red fingers were splayed across her face, the sparkling ring on her ring finger accenting the target tattoo on her cheek. The caption: “we some fighters and some shooters.”

