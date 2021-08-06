RI Democratic Women’s Caucus joins call for party strategist to resign over comment about Lindsey Graham and COVID

Coyne-McCoy later deleted the tweet and on Tuesday posted a message saying, “I made a mistake. I used poor judgement which I obviously regret.”

PROVIDENCE — Leaders of the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus on Friday called for the state Democratic Party’s chief strategist, Kate Coyne-McCoy, to step down following her tweet wondering about US Senator Lindsey Graham dying after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus – which split from the state Democratic Party in 2019 amid a bitter dispute over whether the women’s caucus can endorse candidates and raise its own money – posted a statement Friday, saying, “We need to hold our leaders accountable.”

Advertisement

The group’s executive committee said it is committed to everyone’s health and safety during the pandemic, and it is important for the leaders of the Rhode Island Democratic Party to reflect that commitment, too.

The group noted that the Democratic Party hired Coyne-McCoy in March to provide guidance and training to candidates leading up to the 2022 elections.

But “her recent actions have not established a positive path forward,” the group said. “Her Twitter comment was disrespectful, and her apology insufficient. This kind of dialogue and these kinds of values do not belong in the Democratic Party – or any party.”

Rhode Island Republican leaders, including state GOP Chairwoman Sue Cienki, have called for Coyne-McCoy’s resignation.

But the Democratic Women’s Caucus said, “Make no mistake: Right-wing criticism of the post is in bad faith and hypocritical. The right must work against their own side’s efforts to bring actual violence and death in the country via insurrection, anti-vaxx conspiracies, and mask-mandate bans implemented against CDC health guidelines. We must also hold them accountable for this.”

Advertisement

The chair of the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus, Samantha Weiser, said her grandfather died of COVID-19. “And it was horrible to watch,” she said. “While I’m no fan of Lindsey Graham, it’s not a fate we can wish on anyone.”

Coyne-McCoy is representing the Democratic Party, “and this kind of sentiment does not represent us, our values, or who we want to interact with the world,” Weiser told the Globe. “This is not what the Democratic Party stands for.”

The Rhode Island Democratic Party chairman, state Representative Joseph M. McNamara, did not return a call for comment Friday.

Earlier this week, Democratic Governor Daniel J. McKee called Coyne-McCoy’s tweet “troubling” and House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, called it “offensive.” But they both stopped short of calling for her resignation.

Coyne-McCoy is a political consultant who runs KCM Consulting. She is a former regional director for EMILY’s List who was a senior adviser to US Representative Val Demings of Florida. She formed a super PAC to back now-US Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo’s first run for governor. She ran for Congress in a Democratic primary in 2000.





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.