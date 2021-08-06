Saint Vincent Hospital presents striking nurses with ‘last, best, and final offer’

“Saint Vincent Hospital’s last, best, and final offer reflects the hospital’s commitment to Central Massachusetts by enhancing healthcare service levels, offering competitive compensation to recruit and retain nurses, and listening to the feedback on workplace safety shared by its nurses,” hospital officials said in a press release.

Tenet Healthcare, one of the country’s largest health systems, said its offer included wage increases ranging from 8 percent and 35 percent over the life of the contract, which would end in 2024. Employees would also receive a 3 percent lump sum bonus on hours worked this year.

Tenet Healthcare said Thursday it had presented its “last, best, and final offer” to striking nurses at Saint Vincent’s Hospital who have been on the picket line for more than five months.

Advertisement

Dominique Muldoon, a registered nurse at Saint Vincent’s for 19 years and bargaining chair of the nurses’ negotiation committee, said that the proposed wage increase was “kind of a surprise for us considering we’re all on strike for staffing.”

Under the offer, the hospital would increase the number of units with resource nurses from 11 to 20 and add nurses to multiple units where the intensity of care has increased since the last contract was negotiated.

David Schildmeier, spokesman for the Massachusetts Nurses Union, said nurses are seeking to improve staffing conditions and that the strike “isn’t about the money.” With current staffing levels, nurses are assigned five patients at all times; they are negotiating for a mix of four or five patients with resource nurses on every floor.

Schildmeier said “there is a strong opposition” to the hospital’s latest offer, which many nurses feel is “not enough.” The union plans to present a counteroffer through a federal mediator, Schildmeier said.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation, meanwhile, urged Tenet Healthcare on Friday to resume negotiations through a new federal mediator.

Advertisement

“Once again, we urge Tenet to use the assistance offered by the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services or engage in any other mutually agreed-upon processes to end the strike so St. Vincent’s nurses can go back to caring for their community,” they wrote in a letter to Ronald Rittenmeyer, Tenet’s chief executive.

Since the strike, Saint Vincent’s Hospital has employed temporary nurses and cut services, including 25 percent of its critical care beds and half of its beds for patients with psychiatric illness. Muldoon said she hopes that an agreement can be reached and that nurses are ready to return to work.

“We have an increase in COVID cases, and instead of trying to bring us into the hospital, they seem to be at a stalemate,” she said. “Hospitals everywhere are looking for help, and [Saint Vincent’s] has 700 nurses out here wanting to get back to work.”









Kate Lusignan can be reached at kate.lusignan@globe.com.