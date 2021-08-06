Teen motorcyclist rear-ends van on Mass. Pike in Hopkinton

An 18-year-old Northborough man walked away with minor injuries after crashing his motorcycle into a Chevy van on the Mass. Pike in Hopkinton Friday afternoon, State Police said.
The driver of the motorcycle reportedly rear-ended the van going westbound on Interstate 90 shortly after 4:00 p.m., State Trooper Brandon Doherty said.
The motorcyclist complained of minor back pain after the crash, but was otherwise unharmed, Doherty said.
Doherty said he could not confirm if the motorcyclist was sent to a hospital for evaluation.
Tow trucks helped move the vehicles from the scene, which was cleared by 4:30 p.m., Doherty said.
