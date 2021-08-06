Teen motorcyclist rear-ends van on Mass. Pike in Hopkinton

An 18-year-old Northborough man walked away with minor injuries after crashing his motorcycle into a Chevy van on the Mass. Pike in Hopkinton Friday afternoon, State Police said.

The driver of the motorcycle reportedly rear-ended the van going westbound on Interstate 90 shortly after 4:00 p.m., State Trooper Brandon Doherty said.

The motorcyclist complained of minor back pain after the crash, but was otherwise unharmed, Doherty said.