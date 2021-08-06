The Travis Roy Foundation will close down in April 2022

The organization said its trustees plan to “develop new ways to benefit paralyzed survivors of spinal cord injuries as the foundation winds down its active fundraising programs after April 2022.”

The move is in keeping with the wishes of Roy, who died in October 2020 , according to the nonprofit, which has raised over $20 million for research and grants for patients and their families since its inception in 1996. The group said Roy had requested that the foundation cease operating after his death.

The Travis Roy Foundation, named for the late former Boston University hockey player who suffered a paralyzing injury on the ice and later became a tireless advocate for spinal cord injury patients, will wind down operations by April 2022, the group said Friday.

The Travis Roy Foundation intends to give the money it raises before its closure to other groups pursuing similar causes. And, the statement said, the group hopes to raise $1 million from its 20th annual Wiffle ball tournament this year, with an assist from the Boston Red Sox.

The tournament is slated for Aug. 13 through 15 in Essex, Vt., and two of the 32 teams competing will earn a chance to play Wiffle ball at Fenway based on their fund-raising totals.

Fans also can win a chance to play Wiffle ball on the diamond at Fenway by entering an online auction on the foundation’s website. Bidding starts at $5,000, the site says.

Roy’s BU hockey career abruptly ended 11 seconds into the first shift of his collegiate career on the night of Oct. 20, 1995, his fourth and fifth cervical vertebrae crushed as he tumbled awkwardly into the rear boards at Walter Brown Arena. He was a 20-year-old freshman at the time.

It was soon after returning to BU in the fall of 1996, guiding his wheelchair with a right hand able to maneuver a joystick, that Roy founded the charity in his name.

Roy’s consistent message during his two-plus decades of public speaking was one of optimism, reminding everyone to make the most of their assets, not to dwell on the “what if” but the “what is” and the “what can be.”

He died last year at the age of 45, following complications from surgeries meant to help him improve quality-of-life issues related to his quadriplegia.

“His legacy will last forever, not just within the Boston University community, but with the countless lives he has impacted across the country,” BU said at the time of his death. “Our sincere thoughts are with his wonderful family as well as his vast support group of friends and colleagues.”

The tribute from BU was echoed at the time by many luminaries from the world of sports, including Bruins president Cam Neely.

“Travis Roy was the ultimate symbol of determination and courage. The impact that Travis had on the New England hockey community is immeasurable, and his relentless advocacy for spinal cord research was inspiring,” Neely said in October 2020.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.