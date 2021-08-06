Vehicle found with human remains in Connecticut River appears to belong to NH woman missing since 1978

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials, using specialized technology, recently located a vehicle that may belong to Alberta Leeman, of Gorham, N.H., who went missing in 1978, State Police said in a statement.

New Hampshire authorities have found a submerged vehicle and human remains in the Connecticut River that may solve a missing persons case more than 40 years old, officials said Friday.

The vehicle was found south of the Lunenberg/Lancaster covered bridge and had apparently been in the river for decades, according to the statement.

Human remains were located in the area of the vehicle, State Police said Friday evening.

The dive team from Fish and Game is searching the area around the vehicle, and State Police from New Hampshire and Vermont are investigating how the vehicle wound up in the river, the statement said.

There appears to be no danger to the public.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the case Friday evening.

Anyone with information about Leeman’s disappearance is asked to contact State Police Detective Sergeant Matthew Koehler at 603-223-8890 or matthew.koehler@dos.nh.gov.

