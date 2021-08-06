Weeks before the preliminary election, Andrea Campbell campaign releases first mayoral ad

The 30-second spot focuses on a central biographical theme of Campbell’s campaign — “The system worked for me, but it failed my brother Andre. He died in prison” — and highlights her work for a more equitable Boston while a city councilor.

The mayoral campaign for City Councilor Andrea Campbell released its first television ad of the race on Friday, in the latest indicator that the crowded contest is ramping up with a little more than a month left before the Sept. 14 preliminary election.

Campbell, who attended Boston Latin School, Princeton University, and UCLA School of Law, has often said that her twin brother, Andre, was smarter than her. But he followed the school-to-prison pipeline and died in custody before the age of 30. During the ongoing mayoral race, Campbell has focused on that inequity, and in the new ad she intones: “Two paths, two Bostons.”

Campbell’s campaign said it spent just under $200,000 to run the ad on local cable and broadcast television. Campbell’s ad comes days after her mayoral rival, City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, released her first TV ad.

In June, Campbell became the beneficiary of the first independent expenditure ads of the mayoral race. To date, a superPAC called Better Boston has spent more than $930,000 on the production of ads supporting Campbell and their placement, according to state records.

Recent campaign finance data show Acting Mayor Kim Janey raised more money than any other Boston mayoral candidate for the fourth straight month in July, outpacing her opponents in a month where every major candidate spent more than $100,000 for the first time in the race. But Janey continues to trail rivals Michelle Wu, Campbell, and Essaibi George, city councilors who all had more money in the bank.

Campbell has blasted Janey in recent weeks, most recently over the acting mayor’s handing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A June poll conducted by Suffolk University and The Boston Globe showed Wu and Janey pulling ahead of the rest of the pack the race. In the poll, Wu garnered 23.4 percent support, Janey 21.6 percent, and Essaibi George 14.4 percent, while Campbell had 10.8 percent. John Barros, a former economic development chief for the city, polled at under 2 percent.

The top two vote-getters from the Sept. 14 contest will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.

Globe correspondent Jasper Goodman and Stephanie Ebbert of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.