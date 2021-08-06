Woman fatally shot in the South End, Boston police say

A woman was fatally shot in the South End on Friday night, Boston police said.
Police received a call about 9:30 p.m. reporting a person shot near 162 West Concord St., the department said in a statement.
Officers arrived to find a woman, whose identity was not released, suffering an apparent gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement posted late Friday night.
The killing is under investigation.
“It’s a very active investigation,” Sergeant Detective John Boyle said in an interview. “Preliminary investigation indicates that this is not a random act.”
Police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting call
Anyone with information is asked to call police detectives at 617-343-4470. Residents can submit a tip anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to 27463.
Kathy McCabe of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.