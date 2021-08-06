Woman fatally shot in the South End, Boston police say

Officers arrived to find a woman, whose identity was not released, suffering an apparent gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement posted late Friday night.

Police received a call about 9:30 p.m. reporting a person shot near 162 West Concord St., the department said in a statement.

A woman was fatally shot in the South End on Friday night, Boston police said.

The killing is under investigation.

“It’s a very active investigation,” Sergeant Detective John Boyle said in an interview. “Preliminary investigation indicates that this is not a random act.”

Police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting call

Anyone with information is asked to call police detectives at 617-343-4470. Residents can submit a tip anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to 27463.

Kathy McCabe of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.