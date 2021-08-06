Yarmouth woman impaled by planter hook flown to Boston hospital

The 20-year-old woman was walking in her driveway at 60 Lake Road in West Yarmouth when she walked into the planter hanging from the tree just after 9 p.m., Yarmouth Fire Captain Tom Lundquist said.

In a freak accident involving a 3-foot long planter, a Cape Cod woman was flown to a Boston hospital Friday night after her eye was impaled by the planter’s hook, according to a Yarmouth fire official.

The woman’s mother had hung the planter hook on a tree, but there was no plant on it at the time of the incident, he said.

The woman had to stand on her tiptoes and screamed for her mother after she was impaled, Lundquist said. Rescue crews had her stand on a stool so they could remove the planter hook from the tree, and then used bolt cutters to shorten it, according to Lunquist.

It’s not known if the planter hook pierced her eye or just her eyelid, Lundquist said.

She was bandaged up and then flown to a Boston hospital, Lundquist said.

She was in stable condition Friday night.

No further information was available.

