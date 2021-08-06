In Boston, CDC director Walensky emphasizes need for vaccinations, masking in schools

But, she said, “We do know how to keep our children safe. We do so by getting as many people around them who are eligible for vaccinations to be vaccinated, and to keep our schools masked right now, until we have more and more people vaccinated and until we have our young children vaccinated.”

The Delta variant, she warned, is more transmissible and “it will find our vulnerable places, it will find places that are undervaccinated. It’ll find places where we’re not doing our best to conquer it.”

Citing the rise of the supercontagious Delta variant, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at an appearance in Boston Friday that more vaccinations overall and masking in schools were the key to protecting children this fall.

With the school year approaching fast, the CDC recommended last week that everyone in schools — teachers, staff, students, and visitors — wear masks, vaccinated or not.

Massachusetts has taken a more lenient stance. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has recommended that unvaccinated teachers, staff, and students, and all students in kindergarten through sixth grade, should wear masks inside school buildings this fall. Vaccinated students can go without, the state said.

Governor Charlie Baker has said local school districts can make adjustments to their mask-wearing policies based on what they feel is best for their schools.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey has said students in Boston schools must wear masks when they return in the fall.

Currently, children under 12 are not eligible to get the vaccine. Walensky, who is the former chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, said officials were hoping shots could be available for younger children “sometime in the mid-fall if not before the end of the year.”

Toward the end of her appearance, Walensky sounded a hopeful note, saying she expects the current Delta-fueled surge of coronavirus cases to wane.

“What I can tell you today is: We anticipate that this spike will come down. We know that our vaccines are currently working to save lives and, in the meantime, we know that our masks are working to prevent transmission and our vaccines are working to prevent a lot of transmission,” she said.

She noted, “The science has changed, this virus has changed, our knowledge about it is evolving,” and asked for people’s patience as “we follow the science and the science evolves and we bring you that science and update the guidance.”

Walensky appeared with US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona at a Town Hall event at the Yawkey Boys and Girls Club of Roxbury.

“If we know one thing about this, we know that we can curb this in three to four weeks, if everybody does what needs to be done in order to curb the virus,” she said. “We’re stronger than it. We just have to unite together against it.”









Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.