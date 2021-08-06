Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks

DeSantis had ordered the state education department to come up with ways to pressure school districts against creating mask mandates and punish them if they do. He said the rules could include withholding money from school districts or other actions allowed under Florida law.

The move to take private tuition costs from public school funding created yet another flashpoint in the fight between local school boards and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis over coronavirus safety measures in schools. DeSantis has long supported efforts to expand school privatization and says parents should be able to decide how to provide for their children’s health and education.

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s Board of Education decided Friday to provide private school vouchers to parents who say a public school district’s mask-wearing requirements amount to harassment of their children.

Advertisement

The board then invoked an existing law meant to protect children against bullying, adding “COVID-19 harassment” as a prohibited form of discrimination. It defined this as “any threatening, discriminatory, insulting, or dehumanizing verbal, written or physical conduct” students suffer as a result of COVID-19 protocols such as mask or testing requirements and isolation measures that “have the effect of substantially interfering with a student’s educational performance.”

“We’re not going to hurt kids. We’re not going to pull money that’s going to hurt kids in any way,” said board member Ben Gibson.

But he said the rule the board approved has the effect of law, and that if school districts don’t comply, the board could hold up the transfer of state money.

“If a parent wants their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right. If a parent doesn’t want their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right,” Gibson said.

In response to the governor’s order, the Department of Health approved a rule saying students can wear masks, but school districts must allow parents to opt their children out of any local mandates.

Advertisement

So far, two Florida school districts have decided to follow recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and require masks when they restart classes next week, citing Florida’s dramatic rise in coronavirus infections.

More than a dozen Florida parents filed a lawsuit Friday in Miami federal court against DeSantis, the state Department of Education, and some of the largest school districts, alleging that the ban on mask mandates violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. They say their disabled children will be unable to attend public schools with unmasked classmates because they are at high risk of COVID-19 infection.

Also Friday, Norwegian Cruise Line asked a federal judge to block a Florida law prohibiting cruise companies from demanding that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship.

Norwegian contends the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by DeSantis, jeopardizes the health and safety of passengers and crew and is an unconstitutional infringement on the First Amendment’s free speech guarantee, among other things.

Norwegian attorney Derek Shaffer told US District Judge Kathleen Williams during a remote hearing the vaccination requirement for its passengers is especially needed as Florida has recently experienced a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“It’s scary what is happening in Florida. Florida is a hotspot,” Shaffer said. “All we’re doing is trying to protect our staff and passengers.”

Advertisement

The lawsuit names state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees, who leads the Florida Department of Health. The state’s attorney, Pete Patterson, said the law’s aim is to prevent discrimination against passengers who don’t get vaccinated.

“You can’t discriminate against customers on the basis of their refusal to give you information,” Patterson said. “If it weren’t for this law, there would be a vaccine passport required to get on a cruise ship.”

Williams did not immediately rule Friday on Norwegian’s request for a temporary injunction halting the law’s enforcement. Violations of the law could trigger a penalty of $5,000 per passenger, which Shaffer said would cause the company “irreparable harm.”

“This law should be fatal on arrival,” Shaffer said, adding that the Legislature and governor sought mainly to “score political points” in the heated national debate over getting the coronavirus vaccine.

The hearing comes as the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit is considering the validity of cruise line rules adopted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The appeals court recently upheld a Tampa judge’s decision, hailed by DeSantis, making those CDC rules on how to resume cruise sailing into guidelines rather than requirements.

Florida leads the nation in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, rising from 12,516 on Thursday to 12,864, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. Hospital data shows 2,680 of those patients required intensive care, using about 42 percent of the ICU beds in the state, compared with less than 20 percent they were using two weeks ago.

Advertisement

The state added 22,783 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the CDC. It’s the highest single-day count since the pandemic began and raises Florida’s seven-day average of new cases to an all-time high of 18,933.

Thursday’s death tally of 199 raised the average deaths per day to 90 over the past week, twice what it was two weeks ago, according to the CDC.

But at a news conference Friday, DeSantis reiterated his general opposition to restrictions, such as lockdowns, business closures, and mask mandates.

“In terms of imposing any restrictions, that’s not happening in Florida. It’s harmful. It’s destructive. It does not work,” he said, noting that Los Angeles County had a winter surge despite all its restrictions. “We really believe that individuals know how to best assess their risks. We trust them to be able to make those decisions. We just want to make sure everybody has information.”