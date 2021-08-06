fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coronavirus resources

Watch: CDC director Walensky holds town hall in Boston

Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are speaking at a town hall in Roxbury.

Updated August 6, 2021, 42 minutes ago
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.Jim Lo Scalzo/Associated Press