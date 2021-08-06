No, no, and no! I segued directly into a pet rant: I will not watch “age-appropriate” movies. Not “The Father,” not “ Amour ,” and for God’s sakes not “ The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ,” the sequel to “ The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ,” a nominal comedy about creaky oldsters getting it on. These days if a movie has Bill Nighy in it — and I love Bill Nighy — it’s a coming-of-age story about an age that you’d just as soon forget.

A friend recently asked if I wanted to watch “The Father,” the 2020 movie in which Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins plays a demented old coot feuding with his adult daughter.

Judi Dench and Celia Imrie star in "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel." Ishika Mohan

I wish I didn’t know that Nighy’s next movie, “Living,” about a terminally ill London bureaucrat, is loosely based on the Leo Tolstoy story “The Death of Ivan Ilyich.” I’ll pass, thanks.

I want to watch upbeat movies in which actors not yet eligible for Medicare save the world from from Russian baddies (“Black Widow”) or from cyberterrorist Charlize Theron (“Fast and Furious 9”). When I need the AARP to start programming my life, I’ll subscribe to its ghastly magazine. Sample junk feature: “Michael Douglas Will Never Stop Working.”

Well, there’s the problem right there, wouldn’t you agree?

“Age-appropriate?” Ugh. Who cares about appropriateness when there are three score-plus years in the rearview mirror? (Is that number really 67? Would you mind handing me my bifocals?)

I’ve always loathed PBS’s molasses-paced “Masterpiece,” whose motto seems to be: We Are Taking This Very Slowly Since We Know You Are Either Cognitively Impaired or Soon Will Be. Because I married into a family of Norwegians, I was frog-marched into watching the recent snoozer “Atlantic Crossing,” an eight-part series about President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s hot and heavy wartime romance with Norway’s exiled Princess Martha.

Molly Long, 56, and Gary Rossetti, 63, play pickleball at the Floridian Club. Zack Wittman/For The Washington Post

“Crossing” was made even more unbearable by the carpet-bombing of dreary ads featuring Viking Cruises’ 78-year-old boss Torstein Hagen inviting you on a leisurely journey down the River Styx on a barge filled with other demi-dead, bourgeois zombies. Shoot me first.

Speaking of age-appropriate activities: Pickleball. I mean — the doggy name alone. The shuffleboard of racket sports may indeed have been named after a dog, or after the “pickle boat,” which refers to a pick-up team in an actual sport, rowing. My criterion for athletic activity: If you can’t die from a heart attack playing it, it’s not worth playing at all.

Of course the Internet knows how old I am. My Web browsers pitch me “cardio workups” every 10 minutes. Maybe they worry that I’ve been playing too much pickleball. If I get served that list of 10 Best Places to Retire one more time, my hair will turn gray. (Mirror to Alex: That ship has sailed.)

This suggestion arrived earlier in the week: Retire to Daphne, Alabama! Right across the bay from Mobile, Daphne is known as The Jubilee City, perhaps because of its famous Gator Boardwalk.

Musher Aliy Zirkle runs her team during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, 2018. Michael Dinneen/Associated Press

Second choice on this click-baitey list fed to me by Twitter: Haines, Alaska! Haines “could be a great retiree destination — if you don’t mind the frigid winters and pricey groceries,” the not exactly bullish promotional copy states. Apparently “there is only one health care center” in Haines, but not to fear: “for more amenities and health care access you might be better off settling down in the big city of Anchorage, which is about 756 miles away.”

Advertisement

To reach Anchorage, I’d have to cross the Yukon. Sounds like fun! The sled dogs and I are always game for a new adventure.

