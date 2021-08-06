Clear paths to boost tech diversity

Public university graduates, however, have trouble getting through the door to work in tech because current industry practices focus on hiring graduates from the area’s many private institutions, where the student population is far less diverse. Clearly, this practice does nothing to diversify the workforce, and instead reinforces processes focused on people hiring those who look like them, have the same cultural background as them, and went to the same schools as them and everyone else at their company.

A key point not explored in the article “Sluggish progress on tech diversity” (Page A1, Aug. 1) is that the Massachusetts public state university system, including the University of Massachusetts Boston, where I work, annually graduates hundreds of ethnically diverse students with bachelor’s degrees in computer science. These students are highly motivated and fully prepared for careers in the tech industry. Their knowledge base is on par with graduates from the area’s private universities.

Moderating these practices toward a more inclusive approach would ensure that hiring managers actually look at, and consider, the credentials of public university graduates alongside those of private university graduates. To enable this approach, the concept of inclusive excellence needs to be understood, accepted, and enacted by the boards and CEOs of these companies to achieve workforce diversity in the Massachusetts tech industry and other fields.

Jill A. Macoska

Boston

The writer is the Alton J. Brann endowed chair and distinguished university professor of science and mathematics at the University of Massachusetts Boston.





Address gaps in K-12 public education system

Diversifying our tech workforce requires addressing opportunity gaps in our K-12 public education system. A portion of substantial new federal and state funding to school districts should be used to expand career-aligned high school pathways and assure equitable access to the foundational skills in reading, math, and computer science needed to seize economic opportunity.

One promising model is P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology Early College High School, which prepares students for technology careers and enables them to graduate with a no-cost industry-aligned associate’s degree.

Students who learn computer science in high school are six times more likely to major in it, and female students are 10 times more likely. Only 6 percent of AP computer science exams in Massachusetts in 2020 were taken by Black students and only 8 percent were taken by Hispanic students.

Industry has shown that when it pulls up a seat at the policy-making table, it can drive effective solutions. Companies like Microsoft, IBM, and others have spearheaded initiatives to help high schools expand access to computer science coursework. As tech companies work to sustain and deepen commitments to diversity and inclusion, a campaign for equitable K-12 access to computer science and foundational math and reading skills, led by business and advocates, and with Black and brown voices in leadership, must be part of a holistic approach.

Karen Clawson Cosmas

Director of membership

Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education

Boston