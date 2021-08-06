Gender equity shouldn’t be an Olympic sport

But behind the scenes, we are failing them. When athletes become mothers, the sports industry fails to provide them with basic support mechanisms that would allow them to appropriately represent our country. That needs to change. National governing bodies must enact policies that support a continuum of care for maternity leave, physical therapy, and financial support for mother-athletes.

This summer, Americans have been been glued to their screens following Team USA’s record-setting women athletes. As they’ve carried the load in bringing home medals, the camera has been focused on their stunning strength, talent, and determination. We are proud to claim these athletes for our national pride and to show our children all that they can be.

As a former captain of the US women’s hockey team, four-time Olympian, former member of the International Olympic Committee representing athletes worldwide, and mother of two, I’m uniquely and intimately familiar with what is and what is not provided to female athletes, and why. Here are the facts:

We do not have a standardized minimum maternity policy. This means that when your favorite athlete wants to start a family, she puts her entire career on the line because — unlike men who have professional contracts — national women’s hockey players and most US Olympic athletes are independent contractors required to try out for each individual competition. New mothers are required to be in peak athletic shape within a few months of giving birth, with no guarantee of returning to the team, keeping their job, paying their bills, and providing for their child. For reference, the US women’s hockey team had no maternity policy until 2002 when my teammate became pregnant. This policy vanished and wasn’t reinstated until 15 years later when another active athlete wanted to have a baby.

We do not have adequate post-pregnancy training programs. Your favorite athlete leaves the hospital with her newborn and is told “good luck” getting back into shape on her own. While there are plenty of general strength coaches and nutritionists — often male — that she can pay for on her own, there is a void of physical trainers who can cater to elite athletes and understand the post-pregnancy body. Despite our country’s advancements in health and obsession with athletic training, athletes are sent out the door without support — just like most postpartum women. If we are truly committed to providing our athletes support for peak physical performance, we need to provide them with professionals who can meet their specific return-to-play needs.

We do not have child care. From day one of motherhood, having a child is historically viewed as a burden by athletic governing bodies. Athletes competing in this year’s Summer Olympics had to fight for policy changes in order to bring their breastfeeding babies to Tokyo. That battle was won, but there is no nanny on the road for childcare during training and competition. This issue can easily be resolved through the appointment of a dedicated caretaker, or by providing a stipend to mothers for babysitting support.

More than 60 years have passed since Wilma Rudolph hid the fact that she was a mother in order to compete in the Olympics. But today’s elite athletes still continue to fight for basic essentials. As a result, women athletes are unnecessarily forced to choose between having a family or having a sports career. And when they choose to retire early in order to have a child, sports teams can lose some of the best talent our country has to offer.

In order to change this, let’s make strides with legislation and follow through at the polls. Congress is considering a major transformation of paid leave and child care policies. In my home state of Massachusetts, legislation has been filed to make child care affordable to all. Enacting these policies would support the equitable treatment of women.

If we want people to succeed, we must do what’s in our power to support them. When we do, everyone — including athletes — can fully embrace our victories.

Angela Ruggiero is CEO and cofounder of Sports Innovation Lab. She has served in numerous key positions with the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committees.