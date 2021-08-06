With its new date for the Marathon, BAA approaches a hill

In his column “ The grievance industry vs. the Boston Marathon ” (Opinion, Aug. 4), Jacoby writes, “To judge from their success in persuading the town to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, Brookline’s few dozen Native residents, far from being ‘left out of conversations,’ are heard loud and clear” — as if that should make all the difference when the Boston Marathon is scheduled on the very day set aside to acknowledge them.

It seems what started as a simple and earnest request has somehow become a battle in the culture wars.

Indigenous voices continue to be dismissed in our national discourse. That includes issues like police violence and COVID-19 where, in both cases, they are the most disproportionately affected racial group.

Manufactured controversies aside, here’s what’s actually happening in Brookline: The Boston Athletic Association scheduled the Marathon on what we recognize as Indigenous Peoples Day. Indigenous leaders pushed back and asked for the BAA to choose another day, so as not to conflict with or diminish their planned events. Even if that wasn’t possible, perhaps some suitable recompense could have been worked out.

For months, the BAA has been nonresponsive, holding no meetings with area Indigenous groups. That’s been confirmed by our local organizers as well as Newton’s, which was forced to move its Oct. 11 celebration to another location.

Our actions in delaying the permit had their intended effect, prompting the BAA’s first public statement on the matter and planned meetings with local groups in Brookline and Newton. My hope is that the BAA will acknowledge the impact of its decisions and that we can work together on creative solutions that will repair the harm done to Indigenous communities.

The Boston Marathon is a beloved tradition, to be sure. My partner has run it, and I love cheering on the runners, especially those who often need it most at mile 24. But that doesn’t mean that its organizers are above criticism. All we’re asking here is for a little respect for those who’ve received far too little of it.

Raul Fernandez

Vice chair

Brookline Select Board

The writer is the Select Board’s liaison to the town’s Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration Committee.





Sara Mae Berman: ‘BAA is the most inclusive sports organization I know of’

On the issue of the Boston Athletic Association and members of the Brookline Select Board, I agree with what Jeff Jacoby wrote.

It was just five years ago (without any prompting by lobbying groups) that the BAA had a ceremony honoring Indigenous runners, and theirs in particular. Two I remember well: Patti Catalano Dillon, who was second three times (1979, ‘80, ‘81), and Billy Mills, winner of the 10,000 meters in the Tokyo Olympics in 1964 (my husband, Larry, and I were there and saw him win).

The BAA is proud of the accomplishments of its Indigenous participants. The BAA is the most inclusive sports organization I know of. Over the years, it has added many categories: women (when the AAU finally allowed the BAA to do so, in 1972), several classes of athletes with disabilities, and scores of charity teams. It has set a standard for other marathons to follow. We should be proud of the BAA and the example it sets.

Sara Mae Berman

Cambridge

The writer was the top women’s finisher in the Boston Marathon from 1969 to ’71.