Home of the Week: A move-in ready 4-bedroom in downtown Nantucket

Year built 1960/renovated 2014

Square feet 2,110

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full

Water/Sewer Public

Fee Undisclosed

Taxes $3,300 (2021 estimate)

Sitting on a corner lot in downtown Nantucket (an island and town of the same name), this single-family is encased in cedar shingles, has a driveway and pathways of brick, and grounds graced by hydrangeas, rose of Sharon, and salvia.

Inside, there is the requisite amount of Nantucket bead board, of course.

At the entrance, a green door with bull’s-eye glass fills the foyer with natural light. To the right, one finds the living area and kitchen seamlessly connected with aqua paint, bead-board wainscoting, and hardwood flooring. No support columns interfere with the progression. The living area has three windows.

In the kitchen, an island installed perpendicularly provides physical and visual separation from the living area. Topped with granite, the island offers seating for at least six. The raised-panel cabinets are white, the appliances are stainless steel, and the backsplash is a white subway tile. A door opens to the Barnabas Lane side of the house.

A hallway off the kitchen leads to the dining area and the family room, which are connected with hardwood flooring and a light-aqua paint color. There is no bead-board wainscoting in this space. The dining area sits next to a slider to a cedar deck and underneath a chandelier of shaded lights. The family room (as does much of the house) has recessed lighting augmented by a plethora of windows.

The full bath is the final stop on this floor. It has a shower with its walls and ceiling clad in subway tile with a sandy-colored grout and a pebblestone floor, as well as a single vanity topped with granite. The flooring in the bath is tile.

The upper level of the expanded and renovated home contains the owner suite, a full bath, and two bedrooms.

The owner’s suite has a drum shade light, hardwood flooring, and three large windows, one of which is nestled into an alcove that can accommodate a desk. One passes a line of closets before entering the en-suite bath, which comes with a wide single vanity. The vanity, floor, and shower are clad in marble, and the space has shiplap wainscoting.

The larger of the secondary bedrooms comes with a closet behind a pair of bifold doors and two windows, including one in an alcove with a bench. The other bedroom offers a closet behind a single bifold door, a drum shade light, and two windows.

Nantucket bead-board wainscoting graces the walls of the shared bath. It also has a floating white single vanity topped with marble, a ceramic hexagon tile floor, and a shower clad in subway tile in a brick stack installation.

The lower level is furnished with pops of blue that remind guests they are by the sea. This level contains the final bedroom, the laundry room, utility space, and a game room large enough for a Ping-Pong table and a gathering spot created by a pair of couches. There is recessed lighting, shiplap walls, and two windows. The biggest opens into a window well with a ladder. The bedroom is a bunk room with a window that opens into a window well with a ladder.

Outside the home, there is an enclosed shower.

The homeowners association comprises three units, according to the owner. The condo featured here covers about half of the shared lot. The other two units, located in a duplex, share 25 percent, and the rest is held in common.

Nonie Slavitz of William Raveis-Nantucket has the listing.

