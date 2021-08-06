fb-pixel Skip to main content

American Gable Steveson wins wrestling gold

August 6, 2021
Gable Dan Steveson of Team United celebrates defeating Geno Petriashvili of Team Georgia.
American Gable Steveson has defeated Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to claim wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram class.

Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail. Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip.

Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in the class in 2016. He led Steveson 8-5 in the final minute, but couldn’t handle the 21-year-old’s quickness late.

Akgul defeated Mongolia’s Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur 5-0 in a bronze medal match.

Iran’s Amir Dare defeated China’s Zhiwei Deng 5-0 in the other bronze medal match.

