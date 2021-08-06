Bruins keeping an open door for Patrice Bergeron as captain enters final year of contract

Bergeron, who turned 36 on July 24, is entering the final year of an eight-year, $55 million deal that costs $6.875 million against the salary cap. He will begin his 19th season as a Bruin on Oct. 16 against Dallas.

In a Zoom chat with reporters wrapping up a summer prospect camp in Brighton, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said he has had discussions with Bergeron, a pending unrestricted free agent, and agent Kent Hughes about “where he’s at,” but he declined to reveal any specifics.

The Bruins parted ways with their last captain, Zdeno Chara , because of a disagreement on the strongman’s role. It does not appear Patrice Bergeron and the club will have a similar impasse.

“We’ll keep it private as we do the others and let him decide what path he wants to take,” Sweeney said. “Obviously, it’s a completely open door for how long Patrice wants to play the game for us, and we’ll leave it at that.”

Last month the Bruins saw David Krejci step away and sign with HC Olomouc of the Czech Extraliga, a decision he made so his two Boston-raised children could experience life in their father’s native country. In his chat, Sweeney twice reiterated that the Bruins would welcome Krejci back.

“We’re wondering if he may return at some point in time, but that’s open-ended,” Sweeney said, when asked if the Bruins would be satisfied with the roster entering September training camp.

“We’re constantly exploring options and conversations,” he said. “You know the trade situations sort of died down after free agency. Everybody sort of reevaluates where they’re at, but there has been some ongoing prior to that, we’ll continue to explore. If we can improve our roster, we’re going to. But we certainly addressed some of the needs and we have some younger players that want to continue to vie for spots and opportunity. I don’t think any team thinks they’re a finished product sitting here in August.”

As it stands, Bergeron, Charlie Coyle and Erik Haula appear to be the top three centers on the roster, with 22-year-old Jack Studnicka an outside candidate for middle-six duty.

Defenseman Mason Lohrei, a 2020 second-round pick, looked solid in Bruins development camp. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Lohrei gets gold star on blue line

The Bruins look like they’ve got a keeper in Mason Lohrei, their second-round pick (58th overall) from 2020. The left-shot defenseman stood out from a size (6 feet 4 inches, 200 pounds) and skating perspective at development camp. He was arguably the most skilled mover of the puck.

Lohrei, 20, who reports for his freshman year at Ohio State on Aug. 16, will be challenged by the NCAA route. College players were granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic. Some of Lohrei’s opponents will be 25 years old.

The Bruins will be watching him closely. Director of player development Jamie Langenbrunner arrived at USHL Green Bay early last season to remind Lohrei to focus on his defense. That increased focus, and the keys to the Gamblers’ power play, led to a jump from 8-29—37 totals to 19-40—59 (both in 48 games). He was USHL Defenseman of the Year.

“I’d like to give our scouts all the accolades in terms of recognizing he had a longer path of development,” Sweeney said. “He was obviously growing. He hadn’t played the position. There’s a bunch of things that you put into context of where he is today, and how much room he still has. We’re excited. There’s a long way to go for Mason. It’ll be a nice challenge for him to go to Ohio State and play against bigger, stronger players, faster.

Pleased with Lohrei’s best attributes — patience with the puck, confidence at the offensive blue line, power-play acumen — the Bruins challenged Lohrei to be a tougher defender this week, making better use of his length and skating. They liked the response.

“He took that to heart,” Sweeney said. “Our coaches were trying to get him to understand how much harder it is, how much more competitive you have to be on pucks in the defensive zone, but without taking away his creativity moving pucks and getting into the offensive flow.”

Brady Lyle led all defensemen in scoring for AHL Providence this past season. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Lyle right in position to contribute

Like Connor Clifton and Kevan Miller, Brady Lyle is an undrafted right-shot defender who started on AHL contracts and earned an NHL deal. The Bruins signed him to a two-way NHL deal in April, after he led Providence defenders in scoring (7-7—14 in 25 games).

With Miller retired, Clifton is solidly third on the right-side defensive depth chart. Lyle, 22, could be fourth. The only other right-shot defenders under Boston employ are 2017 seventh-rounder Victor Berglund, who played with Lulea in the Swedish Hockey League last year, and free agent signee Tyler Lewington, a 26-year-old from Washington’s system.

Lyle has puck-moving ability and a large frame (6-3, 212), both of which were apparent during development camp this week.

“Brady’s made a year-over-year progression that’s great to see,” Sweeney said.

Unlike collegians Clifton and Miller, Lyle came from Canadian junior. In 2019-20, he was a point-per-game blueliner (22-43—65 in 62 games) as an overager (20-year-old) with Owen Sound.

Not a lot of pro experience in camp

Besides Lyle, the only pros among 28 attendees were right winger Alex-Olivier Voyer and center Curtis Hall, both of whom played for Providence last year. Goalie Kyle Keyser (11 games for Providence the last two seasons) was the only third-year pro . . . Boston College winger Trevor Kuntar made a highlight play in a Friday scrimmage, converting a steal and mini-breakaway with a hard, low-glove snapshot . . . Sweeney said defenseman John Moore, limited to 29 games the last two seasons, will be full-go for training camp. Moore, who played through a badly torn shoulder in the 2019 run to the Stanley Cup Final, appeared in five games last year because of a hip injury that required another surgery. The left-shot defender has two years remaining at a $2.75 million salary cap hit . . . Bergeron enters the season 83 points shy of 1,000, a mark reached before by Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk and Phil Esposito among former Bruins. With 25 goals, Bergeron would be the fourth Bruin to reach 400.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.