Celtics have had contract talks with guard Dennis Schröder

The Celtics have had contract talks with free agent guard Dennis Schröder, according to a league source, and as of Friday the veteran was believed to be considering several teams. According to the source, if Schroder comes to the Celtics he would likely be signed outright rather than being acquired via a sign-and-trade.

Schröder, 27, averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game for the Lakers last season. ESPN reported in March that Schröder turned down a four-year, $84 million extension from Los Angeles, but the market has dried up considerably since then.