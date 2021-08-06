Celtics have had contract talks with guard Dennis Schröder

The Celtics have had contract talks with free agent guard Dennis Schröder, according to a league source, and as of Friday the veteran was believed to be considering several teams. According to the source, if Schroder comes to the Celtics he would likely be signed outright rather than being acquired via a sign-and-trade.
Schröder, 27, averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game for the Lakers last season. ESPN reported in March that Schröder turned down a four-year, $84 million extension from Los Angeles, but the market has dried up considerably since then.
The Celtics would be in position to offer Schröder the $9.5 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception. Schröder is clearly seeking more, but most of the teams with salary cap space have used it already, so his best option could be to sign for the midlevel and essentially play for his next contract.
Advertisement
Boston could be appealing to Schröder because it would offer considerable playing time. The Celtics have yet to replace former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, with Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard serving as the only true point guards on the roster.
Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.