Defenseman Adam Pelech, Islanders agree on eight-year contract

The New York Islanders and defenseman Adam Pelech agreed Friday on an eight-year contract. The team did not disclose financial terms. Pelech, who turns 27 this month, had four goals and 10 assists in 56 games last season. He added a goal and four assists in 19 Stanley Cup playoff games in helping New York advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second consecutive year … The Edmonton Oilers signed defenseman Darnell Nurse to an eight-year contract extension. The deal has an average annual value of $9.25 million and will begin in the 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old alternate captain had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) and ranked second among NHL defensemen in goals. He was second among Oilers defensemen in points, assists, hits and blocked shots. Nurse was selected seventh overall by the Oilers in the 2013 draft.

Stephen Curry finalized his $215 million, four-year contract extension as the Golden State Warriors began building the roster around the longtime face of the franchise at the start of free agency. This marks the second $200 million-plus contract of Curry’s decorated career that includes three championships. Earlier in the day, Golden State signed free agent forward Nemanja Bjelica to a one-year contract that will pay him the league minimum and added free agent forward Otto Porter Jr., also on a veteran minimum contract for next season worth $2,389,641.

Nets acquire G Carter from Suns

The Brooklyn Nets acquired backup guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe from the Phoenix Suns for guard Landry Shamet. Shamet was acquired by the Nets from the Clippers Nov. 19. In his lone season in Brooklyn, he played in 61 games, averaging 9.3 points and 1.6 assists. He also appeared in all 12 of Brooklyn’s playoff games, averaging 4.2 points.

Soccer

Messi, Barcelona split was over money

Money came between Barcelona and Lionel Messi. Barcelona said the player wanted to stay. The club wanted the same. They even shook hands on a deal. But in the end the club’s dire financial situation made it impossible. Letting Messi go was the only way of saving the club, and just like that Messi’s era at Barcelona came to an end. President Joan Laporta said keeping the Argentine star would be risky, and not even the greatest player in the world was worth jeopardizing the club’s future. The 34-year-old Messi was yet to make any public statements, and there was not immediate news on his future. Paris Saint-Germain was considered the front-runner to sign him after Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola all but ruled out the possibility of adding Messi to his squad.

