Dodgers won’t have Clayton Kershaw back until September due to elbow soreness

The Los Angeles lefthander has been on the injured list since July 7. He said before Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels that he was too aggressive in trying to return.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is unlikely to return to the mound until September as he continues to deal with lingering soreness in his left elbow.

“I was probably a little too impatient with my rehab. And that’s all me,” Kershaw said. “This time it’s a little different because we’re up against a calendar. We’re going to rest as long as we can to give myself a good chance to pitch in meaningful games in September and be ready to go in October.”

Manager Dave Roberts said MRI scans on Kershaw’s elbow haven’t revealed anything more serious and that it is a matter of waiting for the soreness to dissipate before Kershaw, who is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA, can resume throwing.

Oakland’s Ramón Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs

Athletics center fielder Ramón Laureano was suspended for 80 games without pay by the commissioner’s office Friday after testing positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension is effective immediately.

“I would never knowingly ingest any banned substance and put the game that I’ve loved all my life at risk. When I found out that I tested positive for Nandrolone, I was shocked," Laureano said in a statement released by the players’ union.

“I take great care of my body and have an extremely regimented diet. Based on the minuscule amount that was briefly in my body, I’ve learned that it is likely that it was contamination of something I ingested.

“I have been educated about PEDs through the RBI program and Baseball Factory while growing up. I know I don’t need any of that to perform on the baseball field. All my athletic success has come from my hard work, focus and dedication to the game.”

The penalty came down just more than four hours before the A’s were to begin a weekend series at home against the Texas Rangers.

“The A’s were disappointed to learn of this suspension. We fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we will welcome Ramón back after the discipline has been served,” the A’s said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Laureano, from the Dominican Republic, is hitting .246 with 14 homers and 39 RBIs in 88 games this season. He has regularly made highlight-reel throws from center field to save runs.

Oakland, the reigning AL West champion having reached the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, is in second place behind rival Houston in the division race.

“I’d like to apologize for the distraction that this might cause my teammates, Billy Beane, David Forst, and the entire Oakland organization, community, and fan base,” Laureano said. “I am devastated. Anyone who truly knows me as a person knows how much I love the game and that I would never intentionally do something like this.”

Laureano became the fifth player suspended this year under the major league drug program after Miami pitcher Paul Campbell, Colorado third baseman Colton Welker, San Francisco pitcher Daniel Santos, and Seattle pitcher Héctor Santiago.

Fernando Tatis Jr. might return from injury as center fielder

All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. spent about an hour shagging fly balls in center field before San Diego’s game against Arizona, leading to some intrigue about what position he’ll play when he returns from his latest shoulder injury.

Tatis smoothly covered a lot of ground, leaped to rob some teammates of batting practice home runs, and threw a few balls to kids in the stands. As he shagged, Tatis received tips from members of the coaching staff.

“A little bit cardio, but we’ll see what happens” Tatis said with a laugh. Asked if he was intentionally working in center field, Tatis said: “Moving out there a little bit and just see what’s going to be the best for the team.”

Tatis partially dislocated his left shoulder sliding awkwardly into third base on July 30 and was placed on the 10-day injured list the next day. It was the third time he left a game this year after partially dislocating his left shoulder and the second time he went on the IL with the injury. He also left two spring training games after injuring the shoulder.

The Padres have mentioned that surgery could be an option if Tatis’ shoulder didn’t improve during this IL stint. Tatis, eligible to return on Tuesday, said it may take a few days beyond the 10-day period, but he intends to be back.

“I’m definitely coming back this season,” said the electrifying Tatis, who leads the NL with 31 home runs and 23 stolen bases. “It’s bouncing back better than everybody thought. I’m feeling pretty good right now.”

Red-hot Bryce Harper, Phillies grab first from Mets in NL East

Kyle Gibson pitched six strong innings and drove in the go-ahead run, Bryce Harper blasted his third homer in four games in the eighth, and Philadelphia won its sixth straight, 4-2 over the Mets, to take over first place in the NL East. Didi Gregorius also went deep for the Phillies, who extended the longest active winning streak in the majors and moved four games above .500. The Mets, who have lost seven of nine, fell out of first place for the first time since May 7. Later, Adam Duvall drove in three runs with two hits and Atlanta turned a catcher’s interference call into a three-run rally to beat Washington, 8-4, its fourth straight win moving the Braves a half-game behind the Mets and one back of Philadelphia . . . Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs to to help Tampa Bay beat Baltimore, 10-6. Manuel Margot had three hits and an RBI the Rays, who have won six of eight. Cruz, who was acquired from the Twins at the trade deadline, tied it at 5 in the sixth with a three-run homer off reliever Conner Greene. Before the game, outfielder Randy Arozarena was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He has no COVID-19 symptoms, according to Rays manager Kevin Cash . . . Brett Gardner singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning and the surging Yankees staged two late comebacks before beating Seattle, 3-2, their seventh win in eight since the trade deadline. Aaron Judge hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth and Giancarlo Stanton pulled New York even again with a two-out single in the 10th . . . Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer, and the Chicago White Sox regrouped after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team to beat the rebuilding crosstown Cubs, 8-6, at Wrigley Field. Goodwin, who came in to run for Eloy Jiménez in the sixth, broke a 4-all tie with his drive to left-center against Manuel Rodríguez (0-2). Gavin Sheets and Tim Anderson added RBI singles to make it 8-4. The AL Central leaders were sailing along with a 4-1 lead after Lance Lynn pitched into the seventh and Cesar Hernandez homered, but the eight-time All-Star gave up two singles and a three-run shot to Andrew Romine, his first homer since he hit four for Detroit in 2017. Regardless, the White Sox won after losing nine of 14. Before the game, the Cubs placed five-time Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list because of inflammation in his left index finger . . . Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to spark Cincinnati to a 10-0 rout of Pittsburgh, as the Reds moved within three games of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot . . . Cleveland’s ace Shane Bieber, out since early June with shoulder soreness, was encouraged after throwing in the outfield before his team’s 6-1 win over Detroit. “Today was a good day,” the reigning AL Cy Young winner told reporters after the session. “The last two days have been good days as well.” Bieber doesn’t have a timeline on a return this season, but the 26-year-old’s hoping that he can pitch — whether that means throwing a few innings or making several starts . . . Rowdy Tellez singled home Avisaíl García in the 10th inning, his second straight game-winning hit giving Milwaukee a 2-1 victory over San Francisco. It was manager Craig Counsell’s 500th career victory . . . The Braves brought in revenue of $216 million in the April-June quarter as business returned to near pre-pandemic levels, according to financial results disclosed by team owner Liberty Media. The team’s operating profit before depreciation and amortization — the most common metric, along with revenue, for assessing a pro sports franchise’s economic performance — was $54 million for the quarter. During the same period in 2020, when no games were played in April-June because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Braves posted only $11 million in revenue and a $26 million operating loss. Of the Braves’ $216 million in revenue in the second quarter, Liberty Media attributed $204 million to baseball (including stadium revenue streams and TV/radio rights) and $12 million to real-estate development in The Battery Atlanta.