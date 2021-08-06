Gable Steveson completes improbable comeback to win Olympic wrestling gold

Steveson trailed Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 8-5 with time running out. The 21-year-old American remained composed and took control against his more experienced opponent, scoring on a spin-behind takedown with 10 seconds remaining, then another with less than a second remaining to win the men’s freestyle 125-kilogram class final 10-8 on Friday night.

When the clock hit zero, he was an Olympic gold medalist.

With 10 seconds remaining, Gable Steveson trailed the biggest wrestling match of his life by three points.

Steveson held up two fingers for two points after the move, but even he couldn’t believe what happened.

“I looked at the clock and it was like 0.3,” Steveson said. “And I was like, ‘Ain’t no way.’ And my head just like flushed with everything. And I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail. Steveson gained a point on the challenge, giving him five points in 10 seconds.

Steveson, who has aspirations of joining World Wrestling Entertainment, then played to the limited crowd. He walked around the mat with the US flag draped over his shoulders, then dazzled with the backflip he saves for his biggest victories.

US baseball facing Japan for gold

Mike Scioscia is one win from matching mentor Tommy Lasorda, the only manager to lead the United States to a baseball gold medal.

Host Japan, which stopped its major league season during the Tokyo Olympics, is the favorite in Saturday’s gold medal game (6 a.m. EDT).

Scioscia’s team, a mixture of prospects mostly from Double-A, career minor leaguers and released veterans, overcame a blown ninth-inning lead in a 7-6, 10-inning loss to Japan to reach the final by beating the Dominican Republic 3-1 and South Korea 7-2.

Nick Martinez starts for the US. The 31-year-old right-hander pitched for Texas from 2014-17, then spent three seasons with the Pacific League’s Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters before switching this season to the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Martinez got the opening-round win over South Korea, allowing one run and four hits in five innings with nine strikeouts. He is familiar with Yokohama Stadium from his time in Japan.

Masato Morishita, a 23-year-old right-hander with the Central League’s Hiroshima Toyo Carp, starts for Japan. He allowed two runs and five hits over five innings in Tuesday’s victory over Mexico.

Japan (5-0), seeking its first baseball gold medal, is batting .288, second to South Korea’s .294. The US (4-1) is third at .247 with a tournament-high seven home runs — including three by Boston prospect Triston Casas. American batters have struck out 50 times, far more than the 36 for contact-focused Japan.

US pitchers lead with a 2.18 ERA and Japan is third at 3.65.

US volleyball a win away from first gold

US volleyball star Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson woke up with a vision that her team was poised to make it back to the gold medal game.

Five years after Akinradewo Gunderson could only watch the end of a crushing five-set loss to Serbia in the Olympic semifinals because of an injured knee, she helped lead her team one step closer to the ultimate prize.

Akinradewo Gunderson provided key blocks at the net, her best attacking match of the tournament, and emotion to help the US make it to the gold medal match for the fourth time ever by avenging a 2016 semifinal loss to Serbia with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 victory .

The Americans easily dispatched the team that denied them a chance at their elusive first gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. They advanced to the gold medal match against the winner of the Brazil-South Korea semifinal. Serbia will play the loser for the bronze.

Nelly Korda has lead going into final round

Seven holes into the third round of Olympic women’s golf, Nelly Korda was making it look easy.

She made three birdies, at one point stretching her lead to five shots. The one time she was out of position, the 23-year-old American blasted out of a bunker right of the green on the par-3 seventh and it hit the pin for a tap-in par.

One hole changed everything but the name atop the leaderboard.

Korda survived a battle with her swing, closed with 12 straight pars for a 2-under 69 and held a three-shot lead going into the final round in her pursuit of a gold medal.

Olympic golf officials plan to start play as early as possible Saturday and take advantage of a window they hope is big enough to squeeze in 72 holes before a tropical storm in the forecast arrives.

Mexico clinches soccer bronze

Sebastian Córdova opened the scoring and added two assists to lead Mexico to a 3-1 victory over host Japan in the bronze medal match in Olympic men’s soccer . It is only the second time Mexico has won an Olympic soccer medal, adding to the gold from the 2012 London Games ... Slovenian Janja Garnbret lived up to her billing as the world’s best female climber, dominating at the Tokyo Games to earn Olympic gold ... Julio César La Cruz, Roniel Iglesias, and Arlen López showed the Cuban domination of this Olympic discipline is far from finished, no matter how much the game changes around them. La Cruz capped the trifecta with a clear victory over Russian heavyweight Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, putting on a defensive masterclass in his 5:0 win ... The governing body of cycling suspended a German official for the rest of the year for using a racist slur during the Olympic men’s time trial. The International Cycling Union said Patrick Moster accepted a ban through Dec. 31. Moster, the German cycling federation’s sports director, won’t be able to accompany his team to the road world championships in Belgium in September or the track worlds the following month ... Greece has won its first men’s water polo medal at the Olympics. The only question now is silver or gold. Stylianos Agryropoulos Kanakakis scored four times, Emmanouil Zerdevas made seven saves and Greece beat Hungary 9-6 in the semifinals of the Tokyo Games ... Canada, a relentless team with an aging star, a sturdy defense, and a talented young core, won its first gold medal in women’s soccer by defeating Sweden in a penalty shootout, 3-2, after a 1-1 tie in Yokohama, Japan.

