Game 111: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and pregame notes

The era of good feelings ushered in with Eduardo Rodriguez’s performance Wednesday night last about 16 hours. Any momentum the Red Sox had disappeared when Martín Pérez lasted just 1⅓ innings on Thursday in an 8-1 loss at Detroit.

The Sox have now lost seven of their last nine, and while there are 52 games remaining in the season, this weekend’s four-game series at Toronto seems crucial. Not only are the Sox trailing the Rays by 1½ games, but the Yankees and Blue Jays continue to make up ground and are just three games back in the loss column.