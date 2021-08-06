Game 111: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and pregame notes

The era of good feelings ushered in with Eduardo Rodriguez’s performance Wednesday night last about 16 hours. Any momentum the Red Sox had disappeared when Martín Pérez lasted just 1⅓ innings on Thursday in an 8-1 loss at Detroit.
The Sox have now lost seven of their last nine, and while there are 52 games remaining in the season, this weekend’s four-game series at Toronto seems crucial. Not only are the Sox trailing the Rays by 1½ games, but the Yankees and Blue Jays continue to make up ground and are just three games back in the loss column.
After concluding their 10-game road trip on Sunday, the Red Sox will return to Fenway for a six-game homestand, beginning with a three-game series against the Rays.
Lineups
RED SOX (64-46): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (9-6, 3.71 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (57-49): TBA
Pitching: RHP Alek Manoah (3-1, 2.47 ERA)
Time: 7:07 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Manoah: Xander Bogaerts 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 1-2, Marwin Gonzalez 2-2, Kiké Hernández 0-3, J.D. Martinez 0-3, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Christian Vázquez 0-2.
Blue Jays vs. Eovaldi: Bo Bichette 3-9, Corey Dickerson 0-11, Randal Grichuk 0-10, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2-9, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3-7, Teoscar Hernández 2-6, Reese McGuire 1-6, Marcus Semien 3-10, George Springer 1-9.
Stat of the day: The Blue Jays are 6-1 in their last seven games in their return to the Rogers Centre, with their starters combining for a 1.25 ERA over 43⅓ innings.
Notes: Red Sox starters are 4-8 with a 5.50 ERA in 19 games since the All-Star Game … In three games against the Tigers, the Sox were just 3 for 25 with runners in scoring position. They have scored 18 runs in their last seven games while going 7 of 57 with runners in scoring position. … In eight career appearances (seven starts) against the Blue Jays, Eovaldi is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA … Manoah is facing the Red Sox for the second time this season. He allowed one run and four hits in six innings in a 2-1 loss in Boston on June 14.
