Cambridge’s Molly Seidel persevered in the women’s marathon to win bronze

Molly Seidel, a native of Brookfield, Wisc., and now a Cambridge, Mass., resident, claimed the bronze medal in the Olympic women’s marathon, holding on through heat and humidity and finishing in 2:27.46 behind Kenyans Peres Jepchirchir (gold and Brigid Kosgei.
Jepchirchir finished in a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds in a race moved up an hour to avoid the heat. A smattering of fans lining the course applauded as the Tokyo Games moved north for the marathons and race walks. Her teammate Kosgei was second in 2:27.36 and Seidel, a relative newcomer to the marathon stage, took home the bronze.
A race that was moved to Sapporo to avoid the extreme heat in Tokyo found little relief on a winding course through the city. The starter’s gun went off a minute after 6 a.m. local time under sunny skies and with a temperature reading of 77 degrees Fahrenheit . It climbed to nearly 86 degrees near the finish, with a humidity of around 65 percent.
There were 88 runners entered in the field, with more than a dozen recording a did not finish. That included world champion Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya.