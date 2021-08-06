Oakland outfielder Ramón Laureano suspended 80 games

“I take great care of my body and have an extremely regimented diet. Based on the minuscule amount that was briefly in my body, I’ve learned that it is likely that it was contamination of something I ingested.

“I would never knowingly ingest any banned substance and put the game that I’ve loved all my life at risk. When I found out that I tested positive for Nandrolone, I was shocked," Laureano said in a statement released by the players’ union.

Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramón Laureano was suspended for 80 games without pay by the commissioner’s office Friday after testing positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension is effective immediately.

“I have been educated about PEDs through the RBI program and Baseball Factory while growing up. I know I don’t need any of that to perform on the baseball field. All my athletic success has come from my hard work, focus and dedication to the game.”

The penalty came down just more than four hours before the A’s were to begin a weekend series at home against the Texas Rangers.

“The A’s were disappointed to learn of this suspension. We fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we will welcome Ramón back after the discipline has been served,” the A’s said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Laureano, from the Dominican Republic, is hitting .246 with 14 homers and 39 RBIs in 88 games this season. He has regularly made highlight-reel throws from center field to save runs.

Oakland, the reigning AL West champion having reached the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, is in second place behind rival Houston in the division race.

“I’d like to apologize for the distraction that this might cause my teammates, Billy Beane, David Forst, and the entire Oakland organization, community, and fan base,” Laureano said. “I am devastated. Anyone who truly knows me as a person knows how much I love the game and that I would never intentionally do something like this.”

Shane Bieber hoping to pitch again in 2021

Shane Bieber, out since early June with shoulder soreness, was encouraged after throwing in the outfield. Cleveland’s ace and the reigning AL Cy Young winner began playing catch from 90 feet before moving to 60 feet, where he said he “got on” a couple throws.

“Today was a good day,” he told reporters after the session. “The last two days have been good days as well and I think that’s what it’s all about, being able to stack good days together and continue to progress.”

Bieber doesn’t have a timeline on a return this season, but the 26-year-old’s hoping that he can pitch — whether that means throwing a few innings or making several starts. He didn’t get into many specifics about his shoulder, but said rest was viewed as his best way back to the mound. The team has said Bieber, 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 14 starts, had a strained muscle in his rotator cuff.

Jason Heyward to injured list

The Cubs placed five-time Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list because of inflammation in his left index finger. Manager David Ross said the finger has been bothering Heyward for “a pretty good bit” and he aggravated it taking batting practice at Colorado this week . . . The Braves brought in revenue of $216 million in the April-June quarter as business returned to near pre-pandemic levels, according to financial results disclosed by team owner Liberty Media. The team’s operating profit before depreciation and amortization — the most common metric, along with revenue, for assessing a pro sports franchise’s economic performance — was $54 million for the quarter. During the same period in 2020, when no games were played in April-June because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Braves posted only $11 million in revenue and a $26 million operating loss. Of the Braves’ $216 million in revenue in the second quarter, Liberty Media attributed $204 million to baseball (including stadium revenue streams and TV/radio rights) and $12 million to real-estate development in The Battery Atlanta.