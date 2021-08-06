A really low five as Nate Eovaldi, Red Sox fall apart quickly in loss to Blue Jays

Then, the fifth inning hit, literally. There were no more smiles. Just an onslaught by the Blue Jays that buried the Sox in what was ultimately an embarrassing 12-4 loss.

Nate Eovaldi breezed through the first four innings Friday night against the Blue Jays. They scored their first run of the contest off Jays starter Alek Manoah on a Xander Bogaerts sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth inning. An inning later, Kiké Hernández waved with a grin toward his teammates after an RBI single that increased the Sox’ lead to two runs.

The Red Sox have lost seven of their last eight, a bad run that started when the Blue Jays won two of three at Fenway in late July.

Eovaldi got hit by a Toronto avalanche, allowing seven runs on six hits in that inning alone.

It began with three straight doubles by the bottom of the Blue Jays order. Randal Grichuk’s double plated the Jays’ first run. Breyvic Valera’s double knotted it at two apiece. With two out in the frame, Bo Bichette steered a high fastball off the top of the right field wall, bringing across the Jays’ third run. Teoscar Hernadez’s double brought across two more runs. Lourdes Gurriel then belted a two-run homer.

Newly-acquired reliever Hansel Robles took over for Eovaldi and allowed two more runs. What was once a 2-0 lead turned into a nine-spot inning.

Red Sox starters, meanwhile, have an 8.40 ERA in the last 11 games.

If there were ever a bottom for the Red Sox, that fifth frame, which happened in a blink, was it.

The Red Sox got two of the runs back in the sixth on a Hunter Renfroe home run. They loaded the bases in the seventh with two outs, bringing up Renfroe once more. But he popped out to shortstop to end the threat.

The Blue Jays added single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth — the last against infielder Jonathan Araúz. Martín Pérez, who was moved to the bullpen, came on to pitch the seventh and allowed a run following a George Springer RBI triple. The Blue Jays racked up 17 hits, while the Red Sox had eight.

The Sox (64-47) fall to 2½ games behind the Rays in the American League East. They are 1-6 in their last seven contests and have three more against a Blue Jays team that is 13-7 since the All-Star break and 7-1 in their last eight contests.

The Red Sox will have Nick Pivetta on the mound for Saturday’s split doubleheader followed by Tanner Houck for the evening contest.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.