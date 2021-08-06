Red Sox’ Jarren Duran heads to COVID-related IL; will undergo further testing

The Red Sox placed Jarren Duran on the COVID-related IL Friday ahead of the series opener against the Blue Jays. They recalled infielder Jonathan Aráuz in a corresponding move.
Duran is undergoing tests at the team hotel in Toronto. The situation is similar to what happened to Matt Barnes before Boston’s series against the Tigers in Detroit. Barnes later tested negative.
The team hopes they will have Duran’s results soon.
“Obviously it’s not great, but it’s where we’re at,” Cora said. “He’s going through the whole process and hopefully we get good news later on.”
The rest of the team went through extensive testing, too, considering the circumstances.
Duran is hitting .176 (9 for 51) with two home runs so far this year.
