Saturday, August 7 at the Olympics

Track and field: Vashti Cunningham, the daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, is the lone American in the women’s high jump final (6:35 a.m. EDT Saturday, Peacock) and a gold-medal favorite. Cunningham, 23, has the second-best jump in the world and is a seven-time US champion.

Baseball: Red Sox minor leaguer Jack López had two hits and drove in two runs as Team USA defeated South Korea to advance to its first gold-medal game since 2000. The US faces Japan at 6 a.m. Saturday EDT on NBCSN. Regardless of the result, this will be the United States’ highest finish since they won gold in 2000. They won bronze in 2008 and didn’t medal in 2004.

Americans Emily Sisson and Karissa Schweizer will run the women’s 10,000m final (6:45 a.m. EDT Saturday, Peacock). Sisson, a two-time NCAA champion, finished ninth at the world championships in the 10K in 2019. Schweizer is the American record holder in the 3,000m; she has the 13th fastest 10,000m in the world.

The US men will, once again, miss a medal in the men’s javelin (7 a.m. EDT Saturday, Peacock) after no Americans made the final. Bill Schmidt was the last to medal when he won bronze in 1972 in Munich.

American Michael Centrowitz will not defend his 2016 Olympic gold after finishing ninth in his heat and failing to qualify for the men’s 1,500m finals (7:40 a.m. EDT Saturday, Peacock). Cole Hocker, a sophomore at Oregon, will be the lone American to compete.

UMass-Boston alum Wadeline Jonathas helped the US women qualify for the 4x400 relay final with her run on Wednesday. The United States will look to win its seventh straight gold medal in the event (8:30 a.m. EDT Saturday). Allyson Felix, now the most decorated woman in Olympic track history, and gold medalists Sydney McLaughlin and Athing Mu could be named to the team.

The American men have one more chance to redeem themselves after a poor showing in the sprint events with the 4x400 relay final (8:50 a.m. EDT Saturday). They’ve won gold in this event in seven of the last nine Olympics, dating back to 1984 (the US did not compete in 1980).

American Galen Rupp will be joined by teammates Abdi Abdirahman and Jake Riley in the men’s marathon final (6 p.m. EDT Saturday, NBC). Rupp won bronze in 2016 and is the US’ best chance to reach the medal stand again this year.

Soccer: The men’s gold-medal game between Brazil and Spain is live only on Telemundo (7:30 a.m. Saturday).

Women’s basketball: Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird could each earn an astounding seventh consecutive gold medal if the US can handle Japan in the final. Watch at 10:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC.

Women’s volleyball: The US will face Brazil with the Americans’ first gold medal on the line at 12:30 a.m. EDT Sunday (USA Network).

Boxing: Richard Torrez Jr. will look to send the Americans out with a bang in the men’s superheavyweight final (2:15 a.m. EDT Sunday, CNBC).

Closing ceremony: The end of the Tokyo Games will be commemorated during the closing ceremony on Sunday morning. It will air live on Peacock at 7 a.m. EDT.





