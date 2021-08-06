Tanner Houck to move into Red Sox rotation, Martín Pérez heads to bullpen as Alex Cora looks to stop skid

Pérez pitched well in his first 10 starts of 2021, posting a combined 3.55 ERA in the months of April and May (50 ⅔ innings pitched). Opponents hit just .250 against him in that span. Since then, however, Pérez posted a 6.02 ERA in his next 12 starts, allowing 71 hits and 16 homers in just 49 ⅓ innings. Batters hit .343 against him with a .996 OPS.

The Red Sox moved Martín Pérez to the bullpen, manager Alex Cora said Friday afternoon prior to the Red Sox’ series opener vs. the Blue Jays.

In the Red Sox’ 8-1 loss to the Tigers on Thursday, Pérez lasted just 1 ⅓ — tied for his shortest start of the season — and allowed three runs.

“It’s something that, because of where we’re at and the people we’re adding in the upcoming days, it makes sense,” Cora said. “I’ve been saying all along, his stuff is a lot better than the results. But, obviously, it’s going to be where we’re going to be roster-wise in the upcoming days.”

With lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez on the injured list with a right oblique strain, Pérez gives the Sox that missing southpaw arm in the Sox bullpen.

“t’s not easy,” said Cora, who had to relay the news to Pérez. :But he understands and he’s done it before. Having that third lefty is something that I’ve been telling [chief baseball officer] Chaim Bloom will be good. I do believe somehow, some way he’s going to help us out of the bullpen.”

