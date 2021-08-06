US men’s 4x100 relay team hit another roadblock in Tokyo Olympics

There had been a cosmic hiccup four years earlier in Seoul, a blown exchange in the heat, and the US had missed the final. The Americans weren’t ever supposed to mess up the 4x100. Except now that’s their norm at a global meet. When Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker played blind man’s bluff with the baton between the second and third legs in Thursday’s heat, it was what their countrymen have come to expect. Yet it still was beyond exasperating.

TOKYO — The memory endures from Barcelona. Carl Lewis all by himself, eyes wide, shouting, already celebrating with the finish line still 50 meters away. The Americans were going to win the Olympic gold medal in the men’s 4x100 relay, and they were going to set a world record, and the sprinting planet was going to be back on its axis.

It was, Lewis tweeted, “totally embarrassing and completely unacceptable” that the US would finish sixth in a prelim. It was the fourth time at the last five Games that a quartet of the world’s fastest men either juggled the baton during the exchange or passed it out of the zone. And that’s just at the Olympics. The Americans made a hash of the 4x100 no fewer than seven times between 1995 and 2015 at the biennial world championships.

When the US won the race at the 2019 meet, it was treated as an exorcism. “We broke the curse!” anchorman Noah Lyles proclaimed. So why wouldn’t it also happen at Olympus? The Jamaicans, who claimed the last two 4x100s, had lost superstar anchor Usain Bolt to retirement. The Americans, who hadn’t even made the podium since 2004, not only would win a medal here they’d be favored for gold.

That victory would be the capstone to what figured to be a wondrous week in the sprints. The US males were at the top of the season’s lists in the 100, 200, and 400, and Grant Holloway was a prohibitive favorite in the 110 hurdles. At the June trials, there was optimistic chatter about sweeps.

“I don’t think I’m crazy for saying we could do it,” Lyles said then.

Not only did the Americans not sweep any of those races, they didn’t win any of them. Marcell Jacobs, an Italian who was born in El Paso, captured the 100. Canada’s Andre De Grasse took the 200. Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas claimed the 400, where the US was shut out for the second time in three quadrennia after owning the podium in 2004 and 2008. Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment bested Holloway and Norway’s Karsten Warholm outkicked Rai Benjamin in a 400 hurdles for the ages.

Not since the Olympics were resurrected in 1896 had the Americans failed to win a gold medal at one of those distances. Not that they didn’t scoop up a handful of medals, including a silver from Kerley in the 100 and silver and bronze in the 200 with Kenneth Bednarek and Lyles.

But the Americans habitually have owned the top podium in the sprints and hurdles. They’ve won the 100 at the Games 16 times, the 200 17 times, the 400 and both hurdles 19 times. When the Soviet Union’s Valeriy Borzov won the 100 in 1972, there was shock in the States. “The Fastest Human is a Commie,” the New York Times headline declared.

Yet it’s the relays by which star-spangled supremacy is judged, because they’re a showcase for American depth.

“You’re expected to get gold,” said anchor Cravon Gillespie. “When you go out there and don’t even make the final, it’s crazy, man. It’s just crazy.”

Especially when the Italians, who hadn’t won a medal in the event since 1948, grabbed gold Friday.

Granted, USA Track & Field scrapped its planned training camp in nearby Chiba prefecture because of COVID concerns and the relay members had minimal practice time together. Still, it shouldn’t be that difficult for elite athletes to get the stick around a flat 400-meter oval without playing keep-away with it.

The men’s 4x400 relay team, which is favored to retain its crown Saturday, almost always gets it done at Olympus, albeit with more margin for error.

And the US women, who also had no camp and limited practice, managed it quite nicely in their 4x100 final Friday night when they grabbed the silver medal. The US has had more talented quartets than the one that walked into the stadium here. They were without star Sha’Carri Richardson, who wasn’t selected in the aftermath of her marijuana suspension. Javianne Oliver and Jenna Prandini were eliminated in the 100 semis, Teahna Daniels finished seventh in the final and anchor Gabby Thomas placed fifth in the event at trials.

The Americans weren’t going to catch the Jamaicans, who’d swept the 100, but they knew they were good enough to make the podium with a clean trip, and they made it happen with confidence and chemistry.

“We just sort of have it,” said Thomas, who submitted a searing anchor after winning the 200 bronze. “We came together, we trusted each other, we worked hard together. That’s what it came down to.”