olympics

US women, anchored by Massachusetts’ Gabby Thomas, win silver in 4x100 meter relay

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated August 6, 2021, 32 minutes ago
Gabby Thomas (right) celebrates with her teammates after a silver-medal finish.
Gabby Thomas (right) celebrates with her teammates after a silver-medal finish.Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Massachusetts native and Harvard grad Gabby Thomas ran the anchor leg for the US women en route to a silver medal in the 4x100m relay.

Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, and Jenna Prandini ran the first three legs.

It’s Thomas’s second medal of the Tokyo Games. She won bronze individually in the 200m.

Elaine Thompson-Herah won another gold medal as part of the winning relay team for Jamaica. She now has three in Tokyo — the 100m, 200m, and this 4x100m relay.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

