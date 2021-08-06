US women, anchored by Massachusetts’ Gabby Thomas, win silver in 4x100 meter relay

Massachusetts native and Harvard grad Gabby Thomas ran the anchor leg for the US women en route to a silver medal in the 4x100m relay.
Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, and Jenna Prandini ran the first three legs.
It’s Thomas’s second medal of the Tokyo Games. She won bronze individually in the 200m.
Elaine Thompson-Herah won another gold medal as part of the winning relay team for Jamaica. She now has three in Tokyo — the 100m, 200m, and this 4x100m relay.
