United is first airline to require workers to get vaccinated

The airline’s announcement comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases nationwide, fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant. The spike in cases spurred US health officials to revise recommendations on mask-wearing for those who have been fully vaccinated and has prompted several major companies — including Google, Facebook, and Walt Disney Co. — to require that employees be vaccinated.

The company’s mandate will apply to all 67,000 of its active, US-based employees, the company said.

United Airlines will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the company announced Friday, becoming the first domestic airline to require the vaccine as a condition of employment.

Advertisement

United’s mandate, however, makes it an outlier among US carriers, which have largely relied on incentives, such as extra vacation days or gift cards, to encourage employees to get inoculated. Delta Air Lines announced a vaccine mandate in May that applies only to new employees.

It’s not clear whether other airlines will follow United’s lead, but at least one carrier ruled it out this week.

American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker said Thursday on a New York Times podcast that he hoped $50 gift cards and an extra vacation day in 2022 to employees who are vaccinated by Aug. 31 would be enough of an incentive. (Washington Post)





Judge blocks Ark.’s ban on mask mandates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates after lawmakers left the prohibition in place despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law that Governor Asa Hutchinson signed in April banning mask requirements by governmental entities. The ban was being challenged by two lawsuits, including one from a district where more than 800 staff and students are quarantining because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

Fox ruled against the measure on multiple grounds, including the argument that it discriminated between public and private schools. Fox issued the ruling hours after lawmakers adjourned a special session that Hutchinson had called to consider rolling back the ban for some schools.

Hutchinson had said the change was needed to protect children under 12 who can’t get vaccinated as the state’s virus cases and hospitalizations skyrocket.

A House panel on Thursday rejected two measures that would have allowed some school districts to issue mask requirements.

There had been growing calls to lift the ban before school starts statewide later this month.

Hutchinson said this week that he regretted signing the mask mandate ban, telling reporters that “in hindsight, I wish that had not become law.’’ Hutchinson noted he did so when the state’s cases were much lower and that the Legislature could have easily overridden him had he vetoed the measure. (AP)

Study shows J&J effective against Delta

Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine helps prevent severe disease among those infected with the Delta variant, according to a trial involving almost 480,000 health workers in South Africa.

The study, known as Sisonke, provides the first large-scale evidence that the J&J vaccine works against the dominant variant, according to trial co-lead Glenda Gray. It’s probably more protective against Delta than it was with the earlier beta strain, she said in a presentation Friday.

The single-dose shot was 71 percent effective against hospitalization and as much as 96 percent effective against death, she said. It also demonstrated durability of eight months.

Advertisement

‘’These results show there is no need for a booster yet,’’ said Gray, who is president of the South African Medical Research Council.

One US study released last month showed the J&J shot produced relatively low levels of antibodies against Delta. J&J said that analysis, which hasn’t been published in a peer-reviewed journal, had examined only one aspect of protection and didn’t consider long-lasting responses among immune cells stimulated by the vaccine. The drugmaker’s researchers have said their own data indicated that the vaccine neutralizes the variant and that additional doses weren’t needed. (Bloomberg)

US moves to further protect immunocompromised

Federal health officials are racing to ensure that millions of Americans with weakened immune systems can get additional shots of coronavirus vaccines to protect them against the Delta variant.

The actions could mean the extra shots would be authorized in days or weeks, according to federal officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the plan has not been announced.

The stepped-up activity reflects increased urgency by the Biden administration to shield some of the nation’s most vulnerable adults as virus cases rise sharply. The pressure has grown as some other countries take steps to provide shots to people who are immunocompromised or older, and as some Americans pursue the shots on their own.

In the next week or two, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to review data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supporting the use of additional vaccine doses for the immunocompromised. If officials are persuaded, they will amend the emergency use authorizations for the vaccines to permit the extra inoculations. Advisers to the CDC and the agency, in turn, will urge people with certain medical conditions to talk to their doctors or pharmacists about getting the shots.

Advertisement

Immunocompromised patients represent about 7 million adults in the United States, including those who have received organ transplants, patients on cancer treatments, and those with rheumatologic conditions and HIV, according to the CDC. They are more likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19 and might more frequently spread the virus to others, experts say.

‘’It is extremely important for us to move to get those individuals their boosters and we are now working on that,’’ Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Thursday at a White House briefing. He said that many immunosuppressed people did not have a response to the vaccine ‘’that we feel would be adequately protective.’’ (Washington Post)

Those who’ve had virus still need vaccination

Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated, especially as the Delta variant surges — and a new study shows survivors who ignored that advice were more than twice as likely to get reinfected.

Friday’s report from the CDC adds to growing laboratory evidence that people who had one bout of COVID-19 get a dramatic boost in virus-fighting immune cells — and a bonus of broader protection against new mutants — when they’re vaccinated.

Advertisement

“If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you.”

According to a new Gallup survey, one of the main reasons Americans cite for not planning to get vaccinated is the belief that they’re protected since they already had COVID-19. From the beginning, health authorities have urged survivors to get the broader protection vaccination promises. While the shots aren’t perfect, they are providing strong protection against hospitalization and death.

Scientists say infection does generally leave survivors protected against a serious reinfection at least with a similar version of the virus, but blood tests have signaled that protection drops against worrisome variants. (Associated Press)

Italy requires vaccination certification at tourist sites

Pompeii’s archeological park is offering free swab tests, the Vatican Museums posted refund instructions, and tourists whipped out smartphones to show QR codes along with admission tickets Friday as a new COVID-19 certification rule took effect in Italy as part of the government’s plan to rein in a summer surge in infections.

A so-called Green Pass is now required to enter archeological sites, gyms, theaters, indoor pools, and the indoor sections of restaurants, bars, and cafes. To obtain a certificate, individuals must show they have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine approved for use in the European Union, recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months, or have negative lab results from a test done within the previous 48 hours.

The government announced the rule on July 22. Some 50 million of Italy’s 60 million residents had downloaded the certification by late July.

Vaccine certificates issued by the United States, Canada, Japan, and Israel will be accepted for tourists arriving from those countries. Certification not written in Italian, English, Spanish, or French must be accompanied by a sworn translation. (Associated Press)

3 CNN workers fired for being unvaccinated

CNN has fired three staffers for working in the office despite being unvaccinated, in an incident that highlights the potential challenge facing employers who mandate inoculations.

Jeff Zucker, the cable network’s president, wrote in a Thursday memo obtained by The Washington Post that CNN was ‘’made aware’' in the past week of three employees violating its policy that only fully inoculated people work out of its buildings.

‘’All three have been terminated. Let me be clear. We have a zero-tolerance policy on this,’’ Zucker wrote. He added that staffers working with colleagues in the field must also be inoculated, even if they do not enter an office owned by the network.

CNN had been using an honor system to monitor its employees’ vaccination status, though Zucker said that might change in the coming weeks. Zucker’s note did not indicate how the company learned of the vaccination status of the fired employees, which it did not name, or further details. (Washington Post)



