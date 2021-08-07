Annie Murphy, breaking type and making waves in Worcester-set ‘Kevin’

Typecasting is an ever-present risk for an actor, one that can get a career stuck in neutral. And that risk can be particularly acute when an actor gains widespread attention with an indelibly over-the-top performance like the one Murphy delivered as the endearingly self-absorbed ex-socialite Alexis Rose in “Creek.”

It was very astute of Annie Murphy to move quickly to follow up her Emmy-winning turn in “Schitt’s Creek” by playing a wholly different kind of character in a dark comedy set in Worcester, AMC’s “Kevin Can F**k Himself.”

Murphy’s portrayal of Alexis was spot-on perfect, from the character’s vocal fry to her over-it body language, especially the trademark limp-wristed gesture that Murphy once likened to “a T-Rex playing the piano at an old-timey saloon.”

I’ve been impressed by how adeptly Murphy has transitioned to the role of Allison McRoberts, a liquor store clerk married to a thoughtless slob (Eric Petersen), in “Kevin.” The series, much of which was shot in Brockton, Quincy, and Hingham, chronicles Allison’s secret life as her volcanic frustration grows ever-closer to erupting.

Episode by episode, Murphy is demonstrating her range to all the casting agents, writers, and producers who might previously have been inclined to pigeonhole her. Her versatility and the broadening of her performance identity are the sorts of things that long careers are built on.

The pace of that career is quickening. Deadline recently reported that Murphy is slated to star in and executive-produce a comedy titled “Witness Protection.” It’s about “a woman who has always defined herself by her romantic relationships, but when she is forced to enter witness protection, she must try to figure out who she really is for the first time while maintaining her cover and keeping the criminals at bay.” According to Deadline, Murphy will also be featured in the second season of Netflix’s “Russian Doll.”

“Kevin” is a formally innovative series, employing back-and-forth shifts of tone, perspective, and overall mood that are joltingly effective. The scenes between Allison and Kevin unfold like a (very) bad sitcom, complete with intrusive laugh track — and then suddenly the lighting dramatically changes, the atmosphere turns crepuscular, the laugh track goes silent, and we are privy to Allison’s private consciousness and her seething fury at what her life has been reduced to.

While it’s clearly inspired by sitcoms like the Kevin James-starring “Kevin Can Wait” and also by the James-starring “The King of Queens,” one can also detect the DNA of other series where an attractive and beleaguered woman has to cope with a husband who is a selfish man-child. After all, TV history abounds in such sitcom wives, from Alice Kramden in “The Honeymooners” to Debra Barone in “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

What adds an extra layer to “Kevin” is its implicit suggestion that the rage boiling inside Allison was also percolating inside all those other put-upon sitcom wives.

Their responses were mainly to sigh, sputter, snark, or scream. But the cliffhanger built into “Kevin” is: What others steps might Allison take to set things right?

One suspects a divorce won’t be enough.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.