A high-energy homecoming for New Kids on the Block

Appearing onstage in white, bedazzled Red Sox warmup jackets, the five members — Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood — were operating at full throttle from the get-go, opening with the nostalgic yet defiant “We Were Here.” The track, a bonus track from their 2017 EP “Thankful,” featured the late New York MC DMX, which gave the group an early opportunity to salute other hip-hop stars who passed away recently, including Shock G of the Bay Area collective Digital Underground.

If you wanted to sum up New Kids on the Block’s show at Fenway Park on Friday in one observation, you could point out that the show started with fireworks going off. The homegrown quintet wanted to host a giant party for their post-lockdown homecoming, and for 2 1/2 hours, they did; chart-ruling smashes and deep cuts from the run of their catalog, special guests, heartfelt speeches, and yes, more fireworks.

New Kids on the Block in concert at Fenway Park. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

That was the first of many moments when NKOTB paid tribute to the Black music that inspired the band, a lineage that became even more apparent during fast-paced medleys of tracks like the Jackson 5-echoing “Popsicle” and the electro-powered “What’cha Gonna Do (About It).” The New Jack Swing trio Bell Biv DeVoe, a splinter group from the Roxbury boy-band pioneers New Edition, performed a few times throughout the show, and Wahlberg went to great pains to tell the audience that New Edition were “our idols and inspirations . . . they paved the way for us.” This came after the New York DJ D-Nice, a member of the pioneering rap group Boogie Down Productions who became an online sensation with his nostalgia-heavy “Club Quarantine” DJ sets during the lockdown era, spun a mini-Club Quarantine set stuffed with MTV-era tunes, which closed with Bell Biv DeVoe performing their slinky 1990 smash “Poison.” NKOTB nodded to its own legacy, too, when Joey’s son Griffin McIntyre, a teen idol in the making with his role on the Netflix series “Country Comfort,” played piano and sang along on the dreamy “This One’s for the Children.”

Friday’s high-energy show, which included more than 30 songs from the New Kids’ now three-plus-decade-long catalog, was studded with winking grown-man touches that at times recalled the fever dream of 2015′s exotic-dancer fantasia “Magic Mike XXL” — a way for them to poke fun at their pop-idol legacy and thrill the diehards in the crowd while also signaling that nobody should be referring to them as “boys.” Jordan Knight and McIntyre were the two crooners, taking lead on the showstopper soul ballads “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” and “Please Don’t Go Girl,” while Wahlberg was the tour guide, saluting Boston and the group’s fans and cracking the occasional joke. The night ended with “Hangin’ Tough,” the rallying cry that helped propel them to the worldwide notoriety they enjoyed in the late ‘80s and beyond. And then? One last burst of fireworks, to match the ones that had been going off on stage all night.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

With Bell Biv DeVoe, D-Nice, DJ Slugga

At Fenway Park, Friday