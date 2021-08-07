China’s critical cases rise and Australian cities impacted

In the US, average daily new COVID-19 infections have rebounded to more than 100,000, returning to levels seen during a winter surge earlier this year. JPMorgan Chase & Co. brought back its mask requirement, as did Amazon.com Inc. for US frontline workers.

The world will see 5.3 million officially reported deaths and 12 million excess fatalities by December stemming from the surge in COVID-19 cases, according to projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Russia’s death toll from the virus in June climbed to 27,118, the highest since January, while Poland registered 176 new cases on Thursday, the most since mid-June.

(Bloomberg) --The Delta outbreak is worsening across the Asia-Pacific region. Patients in critical condition rose in China, cases in Sydney and Melbourne hit highs for the current outbreak, and Thailand saw record daily coronavirus infections and deaths.

Key Developments:

Infections in Germany Rising (2:34 p.m. HK)

Germany is seeing a continuation of a trend of slowly increasing COVID cases. The country reported 3,206 new infections on Saturday. The 7-day incidence rate now stands at 21.2 after falling below 5 in early July.

US Average Daily Cases Break Above 100,000 (2:28 p.m. HK)

New COVID-19 cases in the US have rebounded to more than 100,000 a day on average, returning to levels seen during a winter surge earlier this year.

Businesses and colleges should consider requiring people to get vaccinated against the virus in light of the jump in US cases driven by the delta variant, Anthony Fauci said Friday.

The chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden said he opposed a federal vaccine mandate but that the velocity of COVID’s spread should spur private organizations to think about requiring shots.

Global COVID Deaths Seen at 5.3 million by December (1:35 p.m. HK)

The world will see 5.3 million reported deaths and 12 million excess fatalities by December as the delta variant drives a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The US-based institute expects deaths to peak at the beginning of September then slowly decline afterward, it said in a report published Friday. The IHME’s forecasts distinguish between officially reported COVID-19 deaths and excess deaths attributed to the illness including unreported fatalities.

Ex-NBA Player Jeremy Lin Tests Positive (11:15 a.m. HK)

Former NBA player Jeremy Lin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Shanghai, according to a social media post on his Weibo account. Lin, who now plays for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association, said he received the test result Friday while in quarantine after flying in from San Francisco. He said he is unsure of how he was infected as he was vaccinated in the US and had taken antibody tests before arrival.

China Reports 95 New Local Cases (10:38 a.m. HK)

China reported 95 new local coronavirus cases on Friday, 20 of which were asymptomatic, according to a statement from the National Health Commission.

The symptomatic cases include 53 in Jiangsu province, where the current delta-variant outbreak started, nine in Hubei, nine in Hunan and four in Henan province. While no new deaths were reported from the pandemic, the number of infected people in critical condition rose to 39 from 34 on Thursday.

The number of infections caused by the highly-contagious delta variant is rising rapidly and seeding clusters around China despite well-honed systems of mass testing and stringent quarantines.

Australia Outbreak Worsens (10:22 a.m. HK)

The delta outbreak worsened across Australia’s biggest cities, with cases in Sydney and Melbourne hitting fresh highs for the current outbreak.

Sydney recorded 319 new cases, New South Wales state’s Minister for Health Brad Hazzard told reporters on Saturday. There were 5 deaths.

Since the highly contagious variant leaked into Sydney’s community in mid-June, the delta strain has caused havoc on Australia’s eastern coast, its most populated area. About two-thirds of the country’s population is in lockdown, including its three largest cities.

Thailand Hits Record Cases, Deaths (10:15 a.m. HK)

Thailand on Saturday saw record new daily coronavirus infections as the highly-contagious delta variant continues to spread across the country.

The Southeast Asian nation added 21,838 new infections while it saw 212 deaths, the first time the daily total surpassed 200. About 60% of Thailand’s new coronavirus cases in recent days have been reported from outside the capital and its surrounding provinces, the current epicenter of the outbreak.

The Bank of Thailand earlier this week cut its 2021 gross domestic product growth forecast to 0.7% from 1.8% due to the latest outbreak and restrictive measures such as curfews and business closures to contain it.

Indonesia Cases Spreading in Outer Regions (8:24 a.m. HK)

Coronavirus cases are starting to ease in Indonesia’s main Java island but are spreading fast in its outer regions, spurring a rush for vaccination amid a limited supply.

Almost half of new daily cases are now found outside of the most populated island of Java, which is home to about 60% of Indonesians and has the largest concentration of wealth. The nation already tops the world’s daily count of COVID-19 deaths.

Amazon Offers Prizes for Vaccinations (8:21 a.m. HK)

Amazon.com Inc. will offer cash prizes of as much as $500,000 as well as cars and vacation packages to frontline employees who can prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

While the world’s largest online retailer is ordering frontline US employees to resume wearing masks at work regardless of vaccination status, it’s been unwilling so far to mandate innoculations.

Florida Hits Record Again (6:32 a.m. HK)

Florida posted an implied single-day record of 23,903 new COVID-19 cases, according to a weekly report released by the state.

The single-day numbers aren’t officially broken down by day, but the state’s weekly figures include one more day of data beyond those released daily by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Based on the implied figure, the seven-day average of cases rose to 19,250, up 22% from a week earlier, the data show. Still, the pace of the uptick is slowing in percentage terms, from a 51% increase a week earlier.

The report showed that the positivity rate climbed slightly to 18.9% from 18.4% a week earlier. New vaccine doses slowed to 380,576 from 386,968 the previous week.

One Percent of Louisiana Infected in 2 Weeks (3:30 p.m. NY)

Over the last week, 6,000 children in Louisiana have contracted COVID-19 and 200 people, almost all unvaccinated, have died from it. One percent of the state’s entire population has become infected over the last two weeks.

“Unfortunately the eyes of the nation are largely on the state of Louisiana right now,” Governor John Bel Edwards said at a news conference, four days after he announced a renewed mask mandate in the state with the worst outbreak per capita in the US

He and health officials and providers released statistics on the state’s fourth and worst viral wave. Edwards said Friday marked the fourth consecutive day in which Louisiana broke a record for hospitalizations for the entire pandemic. He said the surge has helped increase vaccinations 300% over the last month, though Louisiana still has one of the nation’s lowest rates of inoculation.

JPMorgan Reimposes Masks (1:38 p.m. NY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. brought back its mask requirement for vaccinated employees after ditching it earlier this year.

The largest US bank, which often sets policies ultimately adopted by the broader financial industry, announced the change in a memo to staff Friday. The firm told its US office workers in May that they don’t have to wear masks if they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the rise of the highly transmittable delta variant and a change in official US guidance upended that approach.

Unvaccinated Vulnerable to Reinfection (1 p.m. NY)

People who have previously survived COVID-19 are more than twice as likely to catch the disease again if they’re not vaccinated, the US Centers for Disease Control said Friday.

A new study of Kentucky residents who already contracted the coronavirus found that those who didn’t get vaccinated got re-infected far more often than a similar group of patients who got vaccinated even after having had COVID once.

The vaccines “offer better protection than natural immunity alone,” the CDC said in a statement.

Russia Death Toll Jumps (12:06 p.m. NY)

Russia’s death toll from COVID-19 in June climbed to 27,118, the highest since the virus raged in January, as vaccinations lagged and the delta variant spread across the country.

The total was up 43% from the revised May figure of 18,996 and was nearly twice the initial figures reported by the government, according to Federal Statistics Service data released late Friday. That brings total fatalities in Russia linked to the epidemic to 316,793 through June, among the highest in the world.

Vaccine uptake has been slow, with only about 39 million people inoculated. That’s less than 30% of the total population.

EU May Reimpose Travel Curbs for US (11:33 a.m. NY)

The European Union will likely discuss reintroducing travel restrictions on visitors from the US next week amid rising coronavirus case numbers.

The US has breached the threshold to be included on the list of third countries that enjoy unrestricted travel into the bloc, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The EU lifted restrictions on the US in June, adding it to its list of countries from where non-essential travel into the bloc is allowed after its epidemiological situation met the bloc’s criteria for entry.

Poland Sees Most New Cases Since Mid-June (2:50 p.m. HK)

Poland has detected 3 lambda variant cases, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said on Friday, adding that the strain doesn’t seem to be more active or contagious than delta. The country registered 176 new cases on Thursday, the most since mid-June.