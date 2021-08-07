Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Cape Cod: Highlights included a continuing summering brant and a little blue heron at Forest Beach in Chatham. Other little blue herons were seen at Fort Hill in Eastham and High Head in Truro. A bufflehead was noted at Mashpee Pond in Mashpee, two blue grosbeaks continued at the Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth, as did a summering evening grosbeak at a feeder in Harwich. Observers spotted a nice assortment of shorebirds at Minimoy off Chatham including 10 American oystercatchers, 100 semipalmated plovers, two whimbrels, 100 ruddy turnstones, 30 red knots, 800 sanderlings, a dunlin, 2,500 semipalmated sandpipers, 1,500 short-billed dowitchers, 100 willets, as well as 22 Bonaparte’s gulls, a lesser black-backed gull, two glossy ibises, and a peregrine falcon.

Unfortunately out of reach for most land-based observers, a number of interesting warm-water pelagic species were seen in the vicinity of the deep water canyons along the outer continental shelf edge south of Nantucket last week by observers onboard a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research vessel. Among these exciting observations were a number of Audubon’s shearwaters, a very rare occurrence of a well photographed Barolo shearwater, several band-rumped storm-petrels, a white-faced storm-petrel, two to three black-capped petrels, a bridled tern, and a south polar skua.

Central and Western Mass.: Four sandhill cranes continued to be seen in Hardwick, as well as four in Ashfield and three in New Marlborough. All of these cranes, including the birds in Hanson, represent family groups with recently fledged young as evidence of the growing population of nesting sandhill cranes in Massachusetts.

Essex County: North of Boston, there were three yellow-crowned night-herons at Perkins Park in Newburyport, and a dickcissel and an orchard oriole at Plum Island.

Greater Boston: Around the region, 140 Wilson’s storm-petrels were seen off Winthrop, a Wilson’s phalarope at Belle Isle in East Boston, two least bitterns at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, and five grasshopper sparrows in Shirley.

Martha’s Vineyard: Highlights featured a bald eagle, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Felix Neck, a grasshopper sparrow at Katama Farm, and an orchard oriole in West Tisbury. There have seemingly been no further reports of the flock of seven black-bellied whistling-ducks, which were present one week ago at Lucy Vincent Beach in Chilmark.

Norfolk County: Among sightings were a purple gallinule at Cutler Park in Needham, two black vultures in Medway, and a yellow-crowned night-heron and two cliff swallows at Squantum.

South Shore: Three sandhill cranes continued to be seen at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson. There was a little blue heron in Pembroke, and two little blue herons and an alder flycatcher at Allens Pond Sanctuary in South Dartmouth.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.