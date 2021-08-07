fb-pixel Skip to main content
RI Crime

Boston men shot dead outside Providence nightclub

The shooting took place early Saturday morning, outside Fuego Lounge

By Alexa Gagosz Globe Staff,Updated August 7, 2021, 32 minutes ago

PROVIDENCE — Two men from Boston standing outside Fuego Lounge were shot dead early Saturday morning.

Police were called to West Friendship Street at about 2 a.m.. They found one man dead and the second was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition. He died less than an hour after arriving to the hospital.

Then men were left unidentified by police. But detectives said they were 27 and 29 years old and from Boston.

The detective bureau is still investigating, according to police.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.

Boston Globe video