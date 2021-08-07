Boston men shot dead outside Providence nightclub

Police were called to West Friendship Street at about 2 a.m.. They found one man dead and the second was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition. He died less than an hour after arriving to the hospital.

PROVIDENCE — Two men from Boston standing outside Fuego Lounge were shot dead early Saturday morning.

Then men were left unidentified by police. But detectives said they were 27 and 29 years old and from Boston.

The detective bureau is still investigating, according to police.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.