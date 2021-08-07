Car crashes into North Andover pizza shop

The car was driven by an 83-year-old woman, whose passenger, a 74-year-old woman, called police to report the crash, North Andover Police Sergeant Michael Davis said.

A car crashed through the entrance of Captain Pizza in North Andover Saturday morning, according to police.

Captain Pizza, located in a shopping plaza on Turnpike Street, was closed at the time of the crash, Davis said. There were no injuries to the occupants of the vehicle or anyone else at the plaza.

The owners could not be reached for comment on Saturday.

Police arrived on scene around 10 a.m. to find the vehicle had entered through the front doors of the restaurant, he said.

Advertisement

“The business had to be boarded up, and will likely be closed for at least a few days,” Davis said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.